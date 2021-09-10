Man suspected of assaulting mother, causing life-threatening injuries

A woman in her late 70s is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after her son allegedly assaulted her early Friday morning in Spokane Valley, according to a Spokane County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The suspect, Edward Leavens, 56, has not been located.

One of the woman’s other sons reportedly found his mother bloodied - apparently beaten - around 3:35 a.m. at a residence on the 9300 block of East Cataldo Avenue.

Leavens is believed to have left the residence prior to the woman’s other son discovering her and calling 911, the release said.

Deputies believe Leavens is on foot and investigators said they are concerned for his safety because of his alcohol abuse and mental health history.

Leavens is described as white, about 6 feet, 200 to 250 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen without a shirt and wearing gray shorts. Leavens is known to frequent the businesses and parking lots in the area of Sprague Avenue and Farr Road, the release said.

If you have information about the incident or know of Leavens’ location, call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 and reference No. 10120867.