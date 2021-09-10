Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in downtown Spokane

A pedestrian was hit and killed by a driver in downtown Spokane early Friday, officials said.

The person was injured at about 3:40 a.m. near the intersection of West Pacific Avenue and South Browne Street, according to a Spokane Police Department news release.

Officers found the victim lying in the road with what appeared to be life-threatening injuries, the release said. Medical personnel updated the victim’s condition to non-life-threatening before taking the victim to a local hospital.

The release said the pedestrian died several hours after arrival at the hospital.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and cooperated with officers, the release said. There is no indication of criminality and no charges are pending against the driver, according to police.