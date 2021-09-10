Prep football: Ryan McKenna carries for 230 yards, Gonzaga Prep rolls over Eastmont 44-6

It took a little while, but once Gonzaga Prep got rolling, the Bullpups were hard to stop.

Ryan McKenna carried 26 times for 230 yards and two touchdowns, Matteo Saccomanno added 187 yards rushing and a score, and the Bullpups beat visiting Eastmont of East Wenatchee 44-6 in a nonleague game on Friday.

McKenna completed 3 of 3 passes for 62 yards and a touchdown.

G-Prep (2-0) settled for a lone field goal in the first quarter – played part of the time in a driving rain. The Bullpups got going in the second, with McKenna scoring on a 1-yard run and throwing to Nick Bankey for a 16-yard TD pass and a 16-0 lead at the intermission.

Saccomanno scored on a 23-yard run early in the third, and G-Prep scored twice on defense in the fourth quarter, with Gregory Flynn scoring on a pick-6 and Preston Yim falling on a blocked punt in the end zone.

Luke Gale went 8 of 13 for 128 yards and a TD for Eastmont (1-1), which beat Central Valley 33-31 last week at home.

4A/3A

University 28, Cheney 0: Dayton Thompson ran 13 times for 156 yards, including a 96-yard touchdown and the Titans (1-1) beat the visiting Blackhawks (0-2) in a GSL 4A/3A game.

University’s Jalen King caught touchdown passes of 56 and 23 yards.

Ferris 55, Ridgeline 0: Sam Markham rushed for 152 yards and two touchdowns and the visiting Saxons (2-0) defeated the Falcons (0-2) in a GSL 4A/3A game.

Hunter Zigler rushed for 52 yards and two touchdowns for Ferris.

2A

Toppenish 28, Pullman 7: Angelo Ferlito threw for 324 yards and four touchdowns and the visiting Wildcats (2-0) defeated the Greyhounds (0-2) in a nonleague game.

Champ Powaukee caught two passes for 88 yards and a 64-yard touchdown for Pullman.

Riverside 21, Shadle Park 13: Silas Ng ran 14 times for 83 yards and three touchdowns and the Rams (2-0) beat the visiting Highlanders (0-2) in a nonleague game.

In other 2A action. North Central beat Grandview 20-17, Lewiston topped Clarkston 54-13 and Lakeland downed West Valley 42-13.

Connell 21, Deer Park 6: Maddox Martinez had two passing touchdowns and the visiting Eagles (1-1) beat the Stags (0-2) in a nonleague game.

Newport 48, Priest River 8: Aaron Eggleston ran eight times for 81 yards and three touchdowns and the Grizzlies (1-1) beat the visiting Spartans (0-2) in a nonleague game.

Carson Loosier added five carries for 75 yards and a TD for Newport.

Idaho

Post Falls 42, Moses Lake 26: The Trojans (1-2) topped the visiting Chiefs (0-2). Details were unavailable.

Timberlake 19, Moscow 16: James Billingsley ran for 79 yards and a touchdown and the Tigers (2-1) beat the visiting Bears (2-1) in a nonleague game in Spirit Lake.

Northeast 2B





Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 25, Davenport 24: Brody Bones returned an 80-yard kickoff for the go-ahead touchdown and the visiting Broncos (2-0) beat the Gorillas (1-1) in a Northeast 2B game.

Brenick Soliday ran for 116 yards and a touchdown for Davenport.

Northeast 1B





Columbia (Hunters) 28, Northport 6: Joey Moss had three rushing touchdowns of 70, 69 and 11 yards and the visiting Lions (1-0) defeated the Mustangs (0-1) in a Northeast 1B game.

Odessa 60, Wellpinit 32: {span} {span}Anthony Elder ran for three touchdowns and the visiting Tigers (2-0) beat the Redskins (0-1) in a Northeast 1B game.{/span}

{span}{span}Smokey Abrahamson had two passing touchdowns, one rushing touchdown and one 2-point conversion for Wellpinit.{/span}{/span}{/span}

Southeast 1B





Liberty Christian 78, Tekoa-Rosalia 0: Details were unavailable.

{span}Pomeroy 50, Deary 0: {span} {/span}{span}{span}Trent Gwinn threw{span}{span} two touchdowns passes and {/span}gained 212 total yards and{/span} the Pirates (2-0) beat the visiting Mustangs (1-2) in a nonleague game.{/span}{/span}{/span}

Idaho





Mullan 72, Lakeside (ID) 20: Caleb Ball went 6 for 6 for 132 yards and four touchdown passes and the Tigers (1-0) beat the visiting Knights (1-2 in a nonleague game).

Tucker Sanchez ran for 41 yards and two touchdowns for Lakeside.