News >  Crime/Public Safety

Semi truck, car head on collision closes U.S. 195 south of Spangle

UPDATED: Fri., Sept. 10, 2021

A Life Flight helicopter arrived on scene Friday at a head-on collision between a semitruck and car south of Spangle. (Courtesy of the Washington State Patrol)
By Emma Epperly emmae@spokesman.com(509) 459-5122

A semitruck and car collided head-on at 4:30 a.m. Friday on U.S. Highway 195 south of Spangle. 

A sedan, driven by Brandon Johnson, 25, was headed north when it crossed the center lane hitting the semi head on, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The semi rolled, trapping the driver, Henry Espinoza, 58, WSP said. Espinoza was taken to Providence Sacred Heart to be treated for his injuries.

A Life Flight helicopter took Johnson to Sacred Heart as well. Johnson’s passenger, Mikayla richards, 23, was uninjured.

The road remained blocked in both directions as of as of 2:30 p.m. while Troopers investigated the crash as a possible vehicular assault. The state patrol had yet to determine the cause of the crash as of late Friday afternoon.

