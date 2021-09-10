Spokane Indians end two-game skid with win against Vancouver
UPDATED: Fri., Sept. 10, 2021
From staff reports
Mitchell Kilkenny allowed one run in 7⅔ innings Friday and the Spokane Indians ended a two-game skid, beating the Vancouver Canadians 4-1 in High-A West play in Hillsboro, Oregon.
Spokane (62-48) moved within one game of first-place Eugene (65-49), which split a doubleheader with third-place Everett (61-52).
Kilkenny scattered seven hits and struck out four .
Spokane took the lead in the third inning when Jack Blomgren scored on a groundout by Ezequiel Tovar. The Indians added another run in the sixth on an RBI single by Brenton Doyle that scored Isaac Collins.
Vancouver cut Spokane’s lead when Spencer Horwitz singled home Zac Cook in the eighth.
Javier Guevara’s two-run single in the ninth capped Spokane’s scoring
.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.