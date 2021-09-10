Storm forward Breanna Stewart to miss remainder of regular season due to left foot injury

By Percy Allen Seattle Times

Storm forward Breanna Stewart, who watched Friday’s practice wearing a protective boot on her left foot, will miss the remainder of the WNBA regular season and sit out the next two games.

Stewart injured her foot midway in the third quarter of Tuesday’s 105-71 win against the Washington Mystics. She collided awkwardly with Mystics forward Erica McCall and did not return.

Stephanie Talbot will start when the Storm (20-10) travels to play the Los Angeles Sparks (10-19) 6 p.m. Sunday.

“It changes things a lot,” coach Noelle Quinn said about Stewart’s absence. “We have some experience with playing without her. Ezi (Magbegor) stepped up in the Chicago game (on Aug. 15). Cedes (Mercedes Russell) has been very solid throughout this season.

“Throughout this season, there’s been a little bit of adversity. It’s been next woman up mentality.”

The Storm is 0-2 without Stewart who missed a pair of games to rest once the WNBA resumed following the Olympic break.

Stewart’s pursuit for a second WNBA MVP will end with her averaging 20.3 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.8 blocks in 28 games.

Last year, Stewart missed the final two regular season games due to a foot injury before leading the Storm to a 2020 WNBA title and winning the Finals MVP.

Stewart missed the 2019 season with a torn right Achilles tendon.