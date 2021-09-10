The pick: Why Washington State will beat Portland State

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

PULLMAN – I predicted last week that Washington State would bag a win against Utah State because the program was in desperate need of a positive development.

Well, the Cougars blew a lead and lost in heartbreaking fashion, right at the end. And there were some moments WSU and coach Nick Rolovich won’t be living down for a while.

Now the Cougs REALLY need a victory over Portland State, and a smooth one at that. If the Vikings topple WSU for the second time in six years, can you imagine the uproar?

Bettors have WSU as a 14.5-point favorite, but a two-touchdown win against an FCS opponent might be a bit too close for comfort.

The Cougars will host USC next. They’d be well advised to sort out some shortcomings ahead of that one.

I expect they’ll enter Saturday’s game angry, eager to save face and garner momentum before Pac-12 play begins. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. at Gesa Field.

Jayden de Laura will make an efficient start and keep the Vikings’ underdeveloped defense off balance with his legs, opening the door for Max Borghi to rumble for over 100 yards on a Viking defense that got hammered on the ground by Hawaii last week. WSU’s defense will rebound from a rough fourth quarter against the Aggies and force a turnover-prone PSU offense into two or three early giveaways.

The Vikings didn’t play a game in 2020 and they’re 4-41 against FBS teams all time. The Cougars have a clear edge in talent, size, depth and experience. They should be able to coast past PSU.

The pick: Washington State 40, Portland State 20