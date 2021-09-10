Walter’s ‘The Cold Millions’ takes top fiction prize at Washington State Book Awards

In many ways, it makes sense that “The Cold Millions” is the first Jess Walter novel to bring home a Washington State Book Award.

He’d been a finalist five times before, for the four novels “Citizen Vince,” “The Zero,” “The Financial Lives of the Poets” and “Beautiful Ruins,” and the story collection “We Live in Water.” And while “Beautiful Ruins” was a runaway smash hit that spent months on the New York Times bestseller list, and “The Zero” was a finalist for the National Book Award, none of those book has what “The Cold Millions” has:

Spokane as a vividly drawn featured character.

In his most “Spokane” novel since “Citizen Vince,” Walter was intentional in recreating his hometown in an atmospheric way.

“I think especially because the book is about the state and about Spokane, and so steeped in that labor moment, it’s really nice to have it honored that way,” Walter said. “So much of its readership has been people in the state, so it feels fitting in that way.”

Linda Johns, co-manager of the Washington Center for the Book, which presents the awards, agreed.

“Walter’s masterful use of historical and sensory details vividly evokes the era and issues of 1909 Spokane that continue to resonate today,” she said.

Among the issues that continue to resonate today is income inequality. In 1909, Spokane city leaders passed an ordinance the public speaking on the streets, a moved aimed to keep organizers from the Industrial Workers of the World and other labor unions from rallying and organizing members. So the Wobblies fought back with a string a free-speech actions in which activist after activist would get up and speak, then be arrested. The idea was to stretch city resources by filing the jails. Among the arrested are Gig Dolan and his younger brother, Rye, two orphaned, homeless drifters who want honest pay for their work and a roof over their heads. Rye, a teenager becomes a poster boy for the fight, and teams up with Wobbly firebrand Elizabeth Gurley Flynn to raise money for the cause.

The story is populated by cops and millionaires, crooked bosses and vaudeville actresses. Through it all is Walter’s sly sense of humor and a pointed repudiation of the kinds of inequality that still exist in America today.

“This book felt important from the moment it was released, and I’m thrilled that the Washington Center for the Book can claim Jess Walter as one of our state authors,” Johns said. “I feel so pleased each year when a Spokane author takes home the top award for fiction, and this year was no exception.”

Walter now joins Sharma Shields, Shawn Vestal, Bruce Holbert and Gregory Spatz as winners of the state’s top fiction prize who hail from the Spokane area. Other Spokane writers who have won the prize include poets Tod Marshall, Carolyn Kizer and Christopher Howell, young adult writers Stephanie Oakes, Chris Crutcher and Sherman Alexie, memorist Paul Lindholdt and history writers Timothy Egan and Jack Nisbet.

Other finalists in the fiction category this year were “The Second Star,” by Alma Alexander, of Bellingham (Crossroad Press); “Living Color: Angie Rubio Stories,” by Donna Miscolta, of Seattle (Jaded Ibis Press); “Vera Violet,” by Melissa Anne Peterson, of Shelton (Counterpoint Press); and “The Care and Feeding of Waspish Widows,” by Olivia Waite, of Seattle (Avon Impulse)

Other winners announced are:

E.J. Koh for “The Magical Language of Others” (biography/memoir);

Clyde Ford for “Think Black” (creative nonfiction);

Jennifer Haupt as editor for “Alone Together: Love, Grief and Comfort in the Time of COVID-19” (general nonfiction);

Phoebe Bosché, Anna Bálint, and Thomas Hubbard for “Take a Stand: Art Against Hate, a Raven Chronicles Anthology” (poetry);

Jennifer K. Mann for “The Camping Trip” (picture book);

Sara Kapit for “Get a Grip, Vivy Cohen!” (books for young readers);

and Jennifer Longo for “What I Carry” (young adult literature).