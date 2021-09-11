Daniel Montano fills the box score, Spokane Indians down Vancouver 12-1

Daniel Montano went 2 for 2 with three walks, three runs and two RBIs and the Spokane Indians handled the Vancouver Canadians 12-1 in the fifth of a six-game High-A West series in Hillsboro, Oregon on Saturday.

Spokane has won three of five in the series and 25 of its last 33 games.

The Indians (63-48) move one-half game behind league-leader Eugene (65-49) and four games ahead of third-place Everett (61-52) for the second playoff spot in the league.

The Indians start a six-game series in Everett on Tuesday.

The Indians got off to a 2-0 lead in the third inning on an RBI single by Jack Blomgren and RBI double by Aaron Schunk.

They blew it open with a six-run fourth. Javier Guevara delivered a two-run single and Grant Lavigne added a two-run double in the barrage.

Montano and Isaac Collins had run-scoring hits in the fifth inning.

Spokane went “pitcher-by-committee” on Saturday as scheduled starter Will Ethridge was a late scratch. Jared Biddy started and went four innings, allowing one run on four hits and a walk with four strikeouts. Jake Sommers went three shutout innings with three strikeouts and Boby Johnson went two scoreless to finish it.

The Indians brought an end to Vancouver infielder Spencer Horwitz’ league-record 28-game hitting streak. He hit .434 (49 for 113) with seven homers and 33 RBIs during the streak.

The series finale is Sunday at 1:05 p.m.