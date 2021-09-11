The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Partly Cloudy Night 58° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Dawson Tobeck scores on run, interception return to help Lakeside down Rogers 62-0

UPDATED: Sat., Sept. 11, 2021

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Roundup of Saturday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League, Eastern Washington and North Idaho. 

Football

Lakeside 62, Rogers 0: Dawson Tobeck scored on a 28-yard pass and returned an interception 45 yards for a score and the Eagles (2-0) shut out the visiting Pirates (0-2) in a nonleague game. Tobeck finished with five catches for 98 yards. Kole Hunsaker went 12 of 20 for 254 yards and two TD passes while Fadhiro Patterson scored on a 27-yard run and a 62-yard kick return. 

Reardan 21, Oroville 13: Cody Sprecher scored on a 4-yard run in the third quarter and converted the two-point try to lift Reardan (1-1) over the Hornets (0-1) in a nonleague game. Sprecher finished with 109 yards on 15 carries. Abe Nelson added 103 yards on the ground and scored twice in the first quarter on an 8-yard run and 43-yard pass reception from brother Tate Nelson.

Freeman 42, St. Maries 6: Boen Phelps threw three touchdown passes and returned a fumble for a score and the Scotties (1-0) downed the Lumberjacks (0-3) in a nonleague game. Ryan Decour caught a TD pass and returned an interception 87 yards for a score.

Northwest Christian 27, Colfax 24: Ryan Waters scored three rushing touchdowns and the Crusaders (2-0) edged the Bulldogs (0-2) in a Northeast 2B matchup. Damien Demler rushed for a pair of scores for Colfax.

Chewelah 26, Asotin 7: The Cougars (1-1) topped the Panthers (1-1) in a Northeast 2B matchup. Details were unavailable.

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 58, Selkirk 22: Grady Murray scored on a 55-yard run and an interception return in the first quarter and the Warriors (2-0) topped the Rangers (0-1) in a Northeast 1B game. Logan Link had 10- and 16-yard TD runs in the second half for Selkirk.

Garfield 42, Lake City 2: The Bulldogs (2-0) handled the visiting Timberwolves (1-1). Details were unavailable. 

Girls soccer

Gonzaga Prep 2, Lake City 1: Peyton Dixon made two saves in the shootout to help the Bullpups (4-0) top the Timberwolves (6-2) in a nonleague game. Erin Ewers scored in regulation for the Pups.

Eastmont 4, Central Valley 2: Kendall Flanagan scored in the 54th minute and the Wildcats (1-0) beat the visiting Bears (1-1) in a nonleague soccer match. Zoe Crockett and Avery Bringhurst scored for CV.

Volleyball

Wenatchee 3, Central Valley 2: Abby Black had 20 kills and five blocks and the visiting Panthers (1-0) defeated the Bears (1-2) 14-25, 25-20, 25-17, 23-25, 15-9 in a nonleague match. Irelyn Banam added 28 assists for Wenatchee. Robyn White recorded seven kills and five blocks for CV.

Northport 3, Curlew 0: Mckenzie Malcolm had seven kills with seven digs and the Mustangs swept the Cougars (0-1) 25-11, 25-20, 25-19 in a Northeast 1B match. Emma Baker had 13 assists for Curlew.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in High school sports

Most read stories