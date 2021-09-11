Prep roundup: Dawson Tobeck scores on run, interception return to help Lakeside down Rogers 62-0

Roundup of Saturday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League, Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Football

Lakeside 62, Rogers 0: Dawson Tobeck scored on a 28-yard pass and returned an interception 45 yards for a score and the Eagles (2-0) shut out the visiting Pirates (0-2) in a nonleague game. Tobeck finished with five catches for 98 yards. Kole Hunsaker went 12 of 20 for 254 yards and two TD passes while Fadhiro Patterson scored on a 27-yard run and a 62-yard kick return.

Reardan 21, Oroville 13: Cody Sprecher scored on a 4-yard run in the third quarter and converted the two-point try to lift Reardan (1-1) over the Hornets (0-1) in a nonleague game. Sprecher finished with 109 yards on 15 carries. Abe Nelson added 103 yards on the ground and scored twice in the first quarter on an 8-yard run and 43-yard pass reception from brother Tate Nelson.

Freeman 42, St. Maries 6: Boen Phelps threw three touchdown passes and returned a fumble for a score and the Scotties (1-0) downed the Lumberjacks (0-3) in a nonleague game. Ryan Decour caught a TD pass and returned an interception 87 yards for a score.

Northwest Christian 27, Colfax 24: Ryan Waters scored three rushing touchdowns and the Crusaders (2-0) edged the Bulldogs (0-2) in a Northeast 2B matchup. Damien Demler rushed for a pair of scores for Colfax.

Chewelah 26, Asotin 7: The Cougars (1-1) topped the Panthers (1-1) in a Northeast 2B matchup. Details were unavailable.

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 58, Selkirk 22: Grady Murray scored on a 55-yard run and an interception return in the first quarter and the Warriors (2-0) topped the Rangers (0-1) in a Northeast 1B game. Logan Link had 10- and 16-yard TD runs in the second half for Selkirk.

Garfield 42, Lake City 2: The Bulldogs (2-0) handled the visiting Timberwolves (1-1). Details were unavailable.

Girls soccer

Gonzaga Prep 2, Lake City 1: Peyton Dixon made two saves in the shootout to help the Bullpups (4-0) top the Timberwolves (6-2) in a nonleague game. Erin Ewers scored in regulation for the Pups.

Eastmont 4, Central Valley 2: Kendall Flanagan scored in the 54th minute and the Wildcats (1-0) beat the visiting Bears (1-1) in a nonleague soccer match. Zoe Crockett and Avery Bringhurst scored for CV.

Volleyball

Wenatchee 3, Central Valley 2: Abby Black had 20 kills and five blocks and the visiting Panthers (1-0) defeated the Bears (1-2) 14-25, 25-20, 25-17, 23-25, 15-9 in a nonleague match. Irelyn Banam added 28 assists for Wenatchee. Robyn White recorded seven kills and five blocks for CV.

Northport 3, Curlew 0: Mckenzie Malcolm had seven kills with seven digs and the Mustangs swept the Cougars (0-1) 25-11, 25-20, 25-19 in a Northeast 1B match. Emma Baker had 13 assists for Curlew.