Seattle Sounders

Seattle wins 1-0, extends lead atop Western Conference

UPDATED: Sat., Sept. 11, 2021

Seattle Sounders' Will Bruin celebrates his goal against the Columbus Crew during the second half of an MLS soccer match  on Aug. 21 in Columbus, Ohio. (Associated Press)
Associated Press

SEATTLE — João Paulo scored his second goal of the season and the Seattle Sounders beat Minnesota United 1-0 on Saturday to extend their lead atop the Western Conference.

Seattle (13-4-6) snapped a four-game winless stretch at home. It was the first time in the club’s history to earn just one point in any four-match home run. Minnesota (8-7-7) had its four-game undefeated run on the road end.

Paulo scored in the 22nd minute. Nicolás Lodeiro and Nicolas Benezet connected on a give-and-go along the right side, and Benezet sent it back to the edge of the penalty area for Paulo’s one-touch finish off the post and in.

Minnesota was without its leading goal scorer Robin Lod and leading assister Emanuel Reynoso due to injuries.

