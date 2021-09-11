Cache Reset
Sports >  WSU football

Updates: Washington State looks to bounce back against Portland State at 3 p.m.

Pregame

Washington State returns to Gesa Field to host Portland State after suffering a late come from behind loss to Utah State in last week’s season opener. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. and will air on Pac-12 Network. 

Game Preview

Individual leaders

PASSING Att.-Comp. Yards TD Int.
Jayden de Laura (WSU) 12-22 155 1 0
Davi Alexander (PSU) 23-47 400 3 2
RUSHING Carries Yards TD
Max Borghi (WSU) 11 98 1
Malik Walker (PSU) 11 61 1
RECEIVING Receptions Yards TD
Calvin Jackson Jr. (WSU) 7 91 0
Beau Kelly (PSU) 6 132 1

Team Stats

  WSU PSU
Points Per Game 23 35
Points Allowed Per Game 26 49
Total Yards 360 477
     Yards Passing 221 400
     Yards Rushing 149 77
Yards Allowed 441 573
     Pass Yards Allowed 219 305
     Rush Yards Allowed 222 268

