Updates: Washington State looks to bounce back against Portland State at 3 p.m.

Washington State returns to Gesa Field to host Portland State after suffering a late come from behind loss to Utah State in last week’s season opener. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. and will air on Pac-12 Network.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Cougs newsletter
Get the latest Cougs headlines delivered to your inbox as they happen.