Updates: Washington State looks to bounce back against Portland State at 3 p.m.

Pregame

Washington State returns to Gesa Field to host Portland State after suffering a late come from behind loss to Utah State in last week’s season opener. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. and will air on Pac-12 Network.

Excited to have one of our all-time greats, @michaelbumpus5, joining us tomorrow as a member of the @Pac12Network crew doing The Pregame!#GoCougs | #BackHome pic.twitter.com/oMcShk6uC2 — Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) September 10, 2021

Game Preview

Individual leaders

PASSING Att.-Comp. Yards TD Int. Jayden de Laura (WSU) 12-22 155 1 0 Davi Alexander (PSU) 23-47 400 3 2 RUSHING Carries Yards TD Max Borghi (WSU) 11 98 1 Malik Walker (PSU) 11 61 1 RECEIVING Receptions Yards TD Calvin Jackson Jr. (WSU) 7 91 0 Beau Kelly (PSU) 6 132 1

Team Stats

WSU PSU Points Per Game 23 35 Points Allowed Per Game 26 49 Total Yards 360 477 Yards Passing 221 400 Yards Rushing 149 77 Yards Allowed 441 573 Pass Yards Allowed 219 305 Rush Yards Allowed 222 268

More on the Cougs

