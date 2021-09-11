Washington State injury notes: A few key DBs missing against Portland State

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

PULLMAN – Washington State will be playing thin in its secondary against a team that thrives on its quarterback-to-receiver connection.

Cougar defensive backs Armani Marsh, Armauni Archie, Tanner Moku and Chris Jackson did not run through warm-ups with WSU ahead of its matchup with Portland State on Saturday afternoon at Gesa Field.

Marsh started at nickel last week but seemed to disappear from the field later in the Cougars’ 26-23 loss to Utah State. His backup, Archie, filled in. He was tagged with a pass interference penalty on the Aggies’ game-winning drive but otherwise did not surrender a big-yardage play.

Moku, a sophomore walk-on, played a key role in the secondary’s rotation last week and finished as WSU’s No. 2 tackler on the night with eight.

Jackson, a transfer cornerback from Michigan State, did not play in Week 1 either.

Safety Daniel Isom shifted to nickel for the game against the Vikings. Tyrone Hill Jr., a Buffalo transfer, started at safety.

Quarterback Jarrett Guarantano was on the field in full uniform for the first set of warm-ups, but came back onto the field in street clothes before kickoff. Jayden de Laura will start after coming off the bench in the second quarter last week, when Guarantano was injured on a sack.

Center Brian Greene did not return against PSU. He was injured in the first quarter last weekend and replaced by sophomore Konner Gomness, who started Saturday.