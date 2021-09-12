3 dead after shooting, head-on crash in Auburn

Associated Press

Associated Press

AUBURN, Wash. – Police say a suspect who was fleeing from a fatal shooting in Auburn’s Les Gove Park slammed head-on into a car minutes later, killing both people inside the car.

KOMO-TV reported the incident happened early Saturday. The crash was captured by traffic camera with responding police and firefighters finding gnarled wreckage at the crash site on 15 St. Northwest near State Route 67.

The suspected shooter, a male, was hospitalized after his Porsche crashed into a Honda Accord. A female passenger in the Porsche also was taken to Harborview Medical Center. Their conditions weren’t immediately known.

The identities of those killed in the Honda weren’t immediately released. Police were asking the public’s help in investigating the fatal shooting of a man in the park.

“There’s a lot of moving pieces because of how it stretched out across Auburn,” said Auburn police spokesman Kolby Crossley. “We never want to hear that multiple people involved are dead, especially the drivers of the Honda Accord who weren’t involved in the shooting at all, just innocent victims.”