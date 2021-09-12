Drowned man found in Rockford Bay, south of Coeur d’Alene, on Sunday morning
UPDATED: Sun., Sept. 12, 2021
A man was found submerged Sunday morning in Rockford Bay south of Coeur d’Alene.
At about 7:20 a.m., Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call of an unoccupied boat that had floated up to a dock, according to a news release.
When law enforcement arrived, by both car and boat, an employee of a nearby marina told officers that a body had been discovered next to a dock.
Deputies determined the man was dead. The Sheriff’s Office has not shared the man’s name pending notification of his family. The investigation is ongoing.
