The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Partly Cloudy Day 73° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Idaho

Drowned man found in Rockford Bay, south of Coeur d’Alene, on Sunday morning

UPDATED: Sun., Sept. 12, 2021

The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office said Sunday that a man was found submerged underwater next to a dock in Rockford Bay, south of Coeur d'Alene. 
The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office said Sunday that a man was found submerged underwater next to a dock in Rockford Bay, south of Coeur d'Alene. 
By Colin Tiernan colint@spokesman.com(509) 459-5039

A man was found submerged Sunday morning in Rockford Bay south of Coeur d’Alene.

At about 7:20 a.m., Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call of an unoccupied boat that had floated up to a dock, according to a news release.

When law enforcement arrived, by both car and boat, an employee of a nearby marina told officers that a body had been discovered next to a dock.

Deputies determined the man was dead. The Sheriff’s Office has not shared the man’s name pending notification of his family. The investigation is ongoing.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Top stories in Idaho