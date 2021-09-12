Idaho Fish and Game seeking information on illegal poaching of a black bear sow near Priest Lake

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game has received information about a black bear poaching incident around Priest Lake in North Idaho, according to an agency news release.

On Sep. 9, IDFG staff located a female black bear that had been shot and left to waste near Hills Resort on Priest Lake in North Idaho.

Priest Lake is not only known for its beauty, but also for its high densities of both black and grizzly bears. Unfortunately, there are times when bears can become habituated to being near humans as they seek easy food from bird feeders, garbage cans and other easy sources.

In August IDFG received reports of a female black bear and three cubs that had been frequenting the Hills Resort area for several weeks. The bears appeared to have little fear of humans, which created a dangerous situation, according to an agency news release.

Initially, Fish and Game staff provided local residents with assistance and suggestions for bear awareness and securing trash and attractants to try and reduce potential for human and bear conflicts.

In late-Aug. the sow quarreled with two dogs at separate residences in the area as she was defending her young. The incidents resulted in the death of one dog and multiple stitches for the other.

From Sept. 1 to 8, agency staff attempted to trap the bears in the area. In situations like this, the hope is the bears can be trapped and relocated unharmed. The trapping attempts were unsuccessful, and reports of the bears in the area continued.

Between 8:30 and 9:30 p.m. on Sep. 8, rifle shots near the dumpsters in Hills Resort were heard by residents in the area.

On Sept. 9, Fish and Game staff located the dead sow. She had been shot several times and her body was left to waste. The cubs were not in the area and have not been seen since the time of the incident. If they are located, they will likely have to be put down as they will likely not survive the winter months.

Although frustration with the bears among the local residents was justified, the circumstances surrounding the poaching incident were dangerous for other citizens, and the use of artificial light and the waste of game are punishable wildlife crimes.

It is illegal for citizens to take matters into their own hands in these circumstances; however, bears that are posing an immediate threat to a person or property may be killed in self-defense without a license or tag, according to the release. Fish and Game staff have received specialized training to handle situations such as this one.

Information leading to charges being filed would be eligible for a reward from the Citizens Against Poaching program.

Please contact the Citizens Against Poaching hotline (800) 632-5999 and declare that you may have information regarding a black bear poaching case near Hills Resort on Priest Lake. Poaching information can also be reported online. Individuals providing information can remain anonymous.