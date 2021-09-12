Locally: West Spokane All-Stars place second at PGA Jr. League Regional

From Staff and wire reports

The West Spokane 13U All-Stars placed second in the National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Regional at Gold Mountain Golf Club in Bremerton, Washington, the weekend of Sept. 4-5.

The first day was an 18-hole aggregate stroke play scramble, counting the top three of four scores, to set the pairings for match play the second day. Thanksgiving Point, Utah, bested West Spokane 183-189 for team medalist honors the first day, with Bend, Oregon, third and Twin Falls, Idaho, fourth.

That set up West Spokane and Thanksgiving Point in match play for the championship and a spot in the National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship in Scottsdale, Arizona, Oct. 7-10. Thanksgiving Point prevailed 9 to 3. Twin Falls defeated Bend 7 to 5 for third.

The West Spokane team: Benjamin Barrett, 13, Kalispel Golf & Country Club; Teigen Brill, 13, Kalispel; Mason Dietzen, 11, The Creek at Qualchan; Justin Krasselt, 12, Kalispel; Leland Kusske, 10, Qualchan; Trey Lambert, 12 (Coeur dAlene), Qualchan; Jacob Nguyen, 12, Esmeralda Golf Course; Ryder Saville, 12, Esmeralda. Captain: Travis Huskisson, PGA, assistant professional at Kalispel.

College scene

Cambrie Rickard, a Lawrence University freshman from St. George’s High School, was honored for her memorable first week of collegiate soccer at the NCAA Division III school in Appleton, Wisconsin.

The 5-foot-8 forward scored three goals and handed out two assists as the Vikings went 2-0-1 to open the season and earn Midwest Conference Offensive Player of the Week honors.

Rickard had two goals and an assist in a 3-1 win at Lakeland (Wis.) and a goal and an assist on the game winner in the 101st minute of a 2-1 overtime victory at Wisconsin Lutheran.

• Anna Boyer, a Biola redshirt freshman from Mt. Spokane, stopped seven shots in shutting out one of the top NCAA Division II women’s soccer teams in the West Region, Stanislaus State, in a 1-0 Eagles victory to earn PacWest Defender of the Week.

Stanislaus, in the offensive half of the field much of the game, got off 10 shots, with seven finding Boyer in her first match of a regular season. The All-GSL goaltender as a senior played in four Biola matches as a true freshman in the spring, three of them starts, and collected one win with a .900 save percentage.

• Bridget Rieken, a Washington State junior defender from Lake City HS, was named the Pac-12 soccer Defensive Player of the Week after she anchored the back line as the Cougars posted shutouts over San Diego State (3-0) and Hawaii (7-0) on Sept. 2 and 5.

As WSU dominated the field, Rieken and the defense allowed just six total shots in the two games with only two finding their way to Marissa Zucchetto in goal. Hawaii went 58 minutes before getting its first shot.

Rieken also found time to score two goals against Hawaii as WSU improved to 3-0-1 with its largest win since scoring seven goals in a game in 2002.

• Eastern Washington senior forward Sariah Keister, who scored two goals barely eight minutes apart before the 17-minute mark in a 5-0 win over Cal State Bakersfield on Sept. 5, was named Big Sky Conference soccer Offensive Player of the Week.

In her 66th match for the Eagles, the center attacker improved her career goal total to 12, which ranks eighth on the Eastern all-time list. This was her first career weekly award.

• Havana Johnson, a McNeese State senior forward from Lake City HS, turned the first hat trick of her career into the Southland Conference soccer Offensive Player of the Week on Sept. 7. Johnson’s first goal just 123 seconds into the match ignited a 13-0 victory for the Cowgirls from Lake Charles, Louisiana, over Alcorn (Mississippi).

• Makinzie Packwood, a Central Washington senior forward from Clarkston, was the Great Northwest Athletic Conference women’s soccer Offensive Player of the Week after she had two goals and an assist as the Wildcats split two matches Sept. 2 and 4.

Packwood scored the Wildcats’ first goal in the 23rd minute and assisted on the winner in the 74th minute in a 3-2 victory over College of Idaho and scored Central’s lone goal in the 51st minute in a 2-1 loss to Chaminade (Hawaii).

• North Idaho College freshman forward Braden Bennett was named the Northwest Athletic Conference men’s soccer Player of the Week after he scored four goals and added an assist in the Cardinals’ 10-0 rout of Pierce and scored the only goal in a 1-0 win over Everett.

The first goal against Pierce was also the winner. Bennett ranks second in the NWAC in goals (seven) and points (15).

• For the eighth time in his career, Eastern Washington quarterback Eric Barriere picked up a Big Sky Conference football Offensive Player of the Week award after leading the Eagles’ 35-33, double-overtime upset of UNLV in Las Vegas on Sept. 6.

Barriere, who shared the award with Cal Davis quarterback Hunter Rodrigues, hit 29 of 39 passes for 374 yards and three touchdowns and added 32 yards on the ground for his 11th career game of more than 400 yards of total offense. He directed scoring drives in each of the overtime periods as EWU posted its 11th victory over an FBS opponent.

• Eva Milan, a Whitworth junior outside hitter from Clarkston, was named Northwest Conference volleyball Defensive Player of the Week for her performances in her first career starts as the Pirates’ libero.

Milan had 86 digs (5.38 per set) and a career-high 33 digs in a win over Texas Lutheran as the Pirates went 3-1 in four road matches Sept. 3 and 4. The loss was to No. 1-ranked Trinity (Texas) in five sets.

• North Idaho runners at Lewis-Clark State earned Cascade Collegiate Conference’s cross country runners of the week awards for the week of Aug. 30-Sept. 5.

Women’s honors went to senior Rylee Brown from Coeur d’Alene HS, who led the NAIA 11th-ranked Warriors in the Clash of the Inland Northwest in Cheney. She was 17th, the first non-NCAA Division I runner, clocking 15 minutes, 18 seconds over 4K as L-C State finished fourth.

Brycen Kempton, a freshman from Post Falls, was the CCC men’s recipient after he led the NAIA sixth-ranked Warriors men in their first meet of the season in his collegiate debut. He was 17th overall, the top non-NCAA D-I finisher at the Clash of the Inland Northwest, in 19:10 for 6K.

• Gonzaga sophomore pitcher Gabriel Hughes is listed among the nation’s Top 100 Major League Baseball draft prospects in D1Baseball.com’s initial rankings, slotted at No. 61.

The 6-foot-4 right-hander is the highest-rated Zag to make the list since pitcher Marco Gonzales in 2013.

After a year doing double duty as a starting pitcher and first baseman in 2021, Hughes was one of three players to make Collegiate Baseball’s Freshman All-America Team as a multiple-position player. He was also All-WCC second team and All-Freshmen despite missing the last month of the season with an injury.

Hughes hit .247 with four doubles, three home runs and 12 RBIs and was 4-3 as the Bulldogs’ Saturday starting pitcher with a 3.23 ERA, striking out 67 with 30 walks in 61 1/3 innings.

During the summer, he played with the U.S. Collegiate National Team, starting three intra-squad scrimmages and an exhibition against the U.S. Olympic team with 8 2/3 innings of work and four strike outs.

Letters of intent

Hibbing (Minnesota) men’s basketball: Owen Smith, Coeur d’Alene HS.