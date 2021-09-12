The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington
News >  Pacific NW

Man shot by Portland police after reportedly stealing truck

UPDATED: Sun., Sept. 12, 2021

Associated Press

PORTLAND – Portland police say a man who stole a pickup truck and drove at high speeds through the metro area and briefly into Washington early Sunday was shot by officers after getting trapped at a dead end.

Police responded to a report of a stolen truck near Southwest 3rd Avenue and Ash Street in Portland about 1:30 a.m., KOIN-TV reported. Police monitored the truck from the air as the man drove at high speeds, sometimes into incoming traffic. He drove briefly into Washington on Interstate 5 then back into northwest Portland.

The man was surrounded by officers at a dead end on Northwest Ash Street at 2:38 a.m., with responding police reporting shots being fired. Two officers then fired at the man, police said. No officers were hurt.

The man was hospitalized with a non-life-threatening wound, the Portland Police Bureau said. His identity wasn’t immediately released.

The officers involved in the shooting were being placed on administrative leave pending an investigation. Their names weren’t immediately released.

Authorities were investigating the incident.

