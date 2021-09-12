NFL locals: Cooper Kupp shines in opener, topping 100-yard mark in Rams’ win

By Jason Shoot The Spokesman-Review

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp played like he already was in midseason form Sunday night.

Kupp reeled in seven receptions for 108 yards and a touchdown in the Rams’ 34-14 victory over Chicago in Los Angeles.

“He’s a big-time player,” quarterback Matthew Stafford said of Kupp after the game.

Stafford was making his Rams debut following an offseason trade from Detroit, and he targeted Kupp with 10 throws.

They connected on a 56-yard scoring strike in the opening minute of the third quarter to take a 20-7 lead.

Benson Mayowa (Idaho) was credited with a sack, two tackles for loss and two quarterback hits for Seattle in a 28-16 victory at Indianapolis.

Linebacker Samson Ebukam (EWU) compiled four tackles – two solo – and a quarterback hit in San Francisco’s 41-33 win at Detroit.

Carolina linebacker Frankie Luvu (Washington State) produced a pair of solo tackles, one for a loss, in the Panthers’ 19-14 win over the New York Jets in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Arizona safety Jalen Thompson (WSU) had two tackles in the Cardinals’ 38-13 road rout of Tennessee in Nashville.

New Orleans linebacker Kaden Elliss (Idaho) pounced on a fumble at the Saints’ 2-yard line with 70 seconds left to seal their 38-3 drubbing of Green Bay in Jacksonville, Florida.

Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (EWU) had one reception for 17 yards for New England in a 17-16 loss to Miami in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

New York Giants running back Elijhaa Penny (Idaho) was targeted with one pass that fell incomplete in a 27-13 home loss to Denver.