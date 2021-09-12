Rafael Lantigua homers twice, Vancouver doubles up Spokane Indians 8-4

Rafael Lantigua homered twice with four RBIs and the Vancouver Canadians beat the Spokane Indians 8-4 in the finale of a six-game High-A West series in Hillsboro, Oregon on Sunday.

The Indians (63-49) fell one game behind first-place Eugene (65-49) and 2 1/2 ahead of third-place Everett (61-52) for the second playoff spot in the league.

Spokane starts a six-game series at Everett on Tuesday.

The Indians got off to a good start. Brenton Doyle and Niko Decolati hit back-to-back singles in the second inning to put runners at the corners. With one down, Kyle Datres singled to right to plate both runners, but he was thrown out at second trying to stretch the hit into a double.

Lantigua got the C’s on the board in the third with a solo home run, his 10th of the season.

Indians starter Trent Fennell allowed back-to-back hits to start the fifth and manager Scott Little came out with the hook. Fennell went four innings and allowed three runs on six hits and a walk with four strikeouts.

Reliever Will Tribucher, in his High-A debut, picked up a strikeout, but Lantigua lofted one down the right-field line that stayed just inside the fair pole for a three-run homer.

The C’s added four more runs in the frame against Tribucher to make it 8-2.

Spokane picked up single runs in the seventh and eighth to halve the deficit but went quietly in the ninth.