The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Partly Cloudy Day 73° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Sagle man killed in Saturday afternoon crash in north Idaho

UPDATED: Sun., Sept. 12, 2021

By Kip Hill kiph@spokesman.com(509) 459-5429

A 78-year-old Sagle man crashed his truck near Lake Pend Oreille on Saturday evening, killing him, according to Idaho State Police.

Royal F. Shields was driving east on state Highway 200 just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release. Shields lost control of his 2008 GMC Sierra pickup and veered off onto the northbound shoulder, where he struck a rock wall about two miles west of Hope.

The pickup rolled over. Shields, who was wearing a seatbelt, died of his injuries on the scene.

The westbound lane of state Highway 200 was closed for about two hours Saturday evening.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Top stories in Crime/Public Safety