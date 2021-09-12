Sagle man killed in Saturday afternoon crash in north Idaho

A 78-year-old Sagle man crashed his truck near Lake Pend Oreille on Saturday evening, killing him, according to Idaho State Police.

Royal F. Shields was driving east on state Highway 200 just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release. Shields lost control of his 2008 GMC Sierra pickup and veered off onto the northbound shoulder, where he struck a rock wall about two miles west of Hope.

The pickup rolled over. Shields, who was wearing a seatbelt, died of his injuries on the scene.

The westbound lane of state Highway 200 was closed for about two hours Saturday evening.