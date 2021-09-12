Seahawks offensive depth takes hit as Rashaad Penny, Penny Hart, Dee Eskridge and Ethan Pocic leave Week 1 with injuries
UPDATED: Sun., Sept. 12, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS – Seattle had four players leave the game with injuries – running back Rashaad Penny, receivers Penny Hart and Dee Eskridge and offensive lineman Ethan Pocic.
Penny had 8 yards on two carries before leaving with a left calf injury.
“Rashaad’s calf tightened up a little bit and so we just decided, it was so early so he came out of there,” coach Pete Carroll said. “We had a couple of guys (DeeJay Dallas and Travis Homer) that can play past Chris (Carson) and that was all right, so we kept him out.”
Pocic suffered a sprained knee in the fourth quarter.
“We’re not sure how bad that is,” Carroll said. “We have to wait and see.”
Hart and Eskridge both left with concussions.
“Penny Hart had a concussion concern, so we had to keep him out,’’ Carroll said.
Eskridge was injured on the play before Pocic when he was hit hard at the end of a 9-yard run.
“He also had a concussion alert and we don’t know how serious those are until we really get some time on it,” Carroll said. “But (it was) enough that we needed to keep him out.”
If Hart and Eskridge have to miss any time the Seahawks might need to make a move to add a receiver to the 53-man roster. Seattle had just three receivers healthy at the end of the game in DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Freddie Swain.
The three receivers on the practice squad the team could call up are former Husky Aaron Fuller, Cody Thompson and Cade Johnson.
