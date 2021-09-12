Spokesman-Review seeking nominations for Women of the Year

From staff reports

The Spokesman-Review is again celebrating remarkable individuals from the Spokane region with its Women of the Year project.

Thanks to support from Bank of America, The Spokesman-Review will profile 10 women this fall in recognition of their work and dedication to improving life in the Inland Northwest.

We’re seeking nominations of women who have been leaders in business, politics, art, social services, philanthropy or activism.

Please consider filling out our online form at spokesman.com/women-of-the-year if you know of someone deserving recognition. Deadline to submit is Sept. 26.