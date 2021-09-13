The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Clear Night 64° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Business

Groups push to resume enforcement in Montana mining dispute involving Hecla president

UPDATED: Mon., Sept. 13, 2021

FILE - In this Feb. 17, 2010, file photo, tThe snowcapped Cabinet Mountains tower over the lush Kootenai River Valley outside of Libby, Mont., in February 2010. Montana environmental regulators want to dismiss a legal case that sought to block the president of a Coeur d'Alene-based Hecla Mining Co. from being involved in two silver and copper mines near and beneath the Cabinet Mountains Wilderness. (Associated Press)
FILE - In this Feb. 17, 2010, file photo, tThe snowcapped Cabinet Mountains tower over the lush Kootenai River Valley outside of Libby, Mont., in February 2010. Montana environmental regulators want to dismiss a legal case that sought to block the president of a Coeur d'Alene-based Hecla Mining Co. from being involved in two silver and copper mines near and beneath the Cabinet Mountains Wilderness. (Associated Press)
Associated Press

Associated Press

BILLINGS – Environmental groups have filed notice they plan to sue Gov. Greg Gianforte’s administration after it dropped a legal claim against a mining executive over decades of pollution from several mines.

Under Gianforte, the Department of Environmental Quality in July quit a 2018 lawsuit that sought to block Coeur d’Alene-based Hecla Mining Co. and its president, Phillips Baker Jr., from involvement in two proposed silver and copper mines.

Baker was an executive with Pegasus Gold, which went bankrupt in 1998, leaving state and federal agencies with more than $50 million in cleanup costs at three mines.

A state “bad actor” law enacted in the wake of the Pegasus bankruptcy punishes companies and their executives who don’t clean up mining pollution.

In explaining the move to drop the case, DEQ director Chris Dorrington said at the time that it was highly unlikely the litigation would have resulted in cleanup cost reimbursement.

But environmental groups said the state’s actions under Gianforte, a Republican who took office in January, were politically motivated and illegal.

If officials don’t reverse course and resume enforcing the bad actor law, “we will sue,” said Shiloh Hernandez, an attorney representing the Montana Environmental Information Center, Earthworks and several other groups.

Representatives of Hecla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Top stories in Business