State land managers to reopen 2.3 million acres of Eastern Washington lands Thursday

The Washington Department of Natural Resources plans to reopen 1.6 million acres of Eastern Washington lands closed since mid July due to wildfire risk, Thursday. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife will also reopen 700,000 acres of its lands closed to overnight use the same day.

On Wednesday, Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz will announce the reopening which will go into effect Thursday. Additionally, Franz and recreation leaders will deliver an update on the state of the 2021 wildfire season as improved weather signals the end of peak wildfire conditions.

According to a DNR news release, the decision was made following Labor Day weekend which saw no major wildfires start. That’s in stark contrast to last year, when more than 500,000 acres burned in less than 36 hours. A statewide burn ban remains in effect, currently set to expire Sept. 30.

Firefighters have battled some 1,750 fires that have burned more than 650,000 acres, according to the agency.

A drought, record-setting heat and wildfires prompted the closure of large swaths of public land this summer. In addition to the DNR land closures, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife closed 700,000 acres of its land to night access in July.

WDFW will reopen those lands on Thursday, too in advance of most hunting seasons.

“We’re excited to reopen WDFW-managed lands in Eastern Washington to overnight use in advance of most hunting seasons,” said Cynthia Wilkerson, Lands Division Manager for WDFW in a news release. “This has been another bad fire year, and we have appreciated the public’s help protecting wildlife habitat and public safety. We are lifting restrictions on camping in many areas, but there is still a risk of wildfire, and we urge people to obey burn bans and take proper precautions.”

Agency spokeswoman Staci Lehman called the news “exciting” and said she’s fielded “a lot of calls from hunters prior to the announcement so this is great news.”

An emergency order issued in late June is still in effect and enforced on WDFW-managed lands east of the Cascades through the end of September, according to an agency news release.

The order prohibits:

Fires or campfires, including those in fire rings. Personal camp stoves and lanterns fueled by propane, liquid petroleum, or liquid petroleum gas are allowed.

Smoking, except in an enclosed vehicle.

The discharge of firearms for target-shooting or other purposes by anyone not engaged in lawful hunting.

Welding and operating chainsaws, including the use of an acetylene torch or other open flame.

Operating a motor vehicle away from developed roads. Parking is permitted within designated parking areas, including developed campgrounds and trailheads; and in areas without vegetation that are within 10 feet of roadways.

Members of the public engaged in these high-risk activities will be ticketed as WDFW enforcement officers will be applying a zero-tolerance approach, according to an agency news release.