Whitworth ranks No. 4 among similar western regional universities in latest U.S. News rankings

Whitworth University is one of the best universities among its peers in the western United States, according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2022 Best Colleges report.

The 2022 iteration of the annual rankings, released Monday, categorize regional universities as institutions that offer a wide range of undergraduate degrees, some master’s degree programs and few, if any, doctoral programs. The west region covers schools across 15 states, including Alaska and Hawaii.

Whitworth University also notably landed in the top 10 among western regional universities in the following categories: best colleges for veterans (No. 6), best undergraduate teaching programs (No. 10, tied) and best value schools (No. 2).

The best value school category evaluates an institution’s academic quality and the cost of attendance for an out-of-state student who received the average level of need-based financial aid, according to the ranking criteria.

“What isn’t captured in the ranking methodology but is central to the Whitworth educational experience is an abiding commitment for students to know and be known by their professors – inside and outside of class,” Greg Orwig, vice president for admissions and student financial services, said in a statement. “That commitment has only deepened as we’ve navigated through COVID-19.”

The full rankings are available at usnews.com/colleges.

Here is how other area universities fared this year:

Gonzaga University

• No. 79 out of 392 in national universities, No. 13 in best undergraduate teaching programs among national universities, No. 22 (tie) in best undergraduate engineering programs among national universities

This is the third-straight year Gonzaga was ranked among national universities.

“These rankings reflect Gonzaga’s strong and growing national reputation as a leading comprehensive Catholic and Jesuit university,” Gonzaga President Thayne McCulloh said in a statement. “We’re so grateful for the support of our students, faculty, staff and broader community in helping students return for in-person instruction this year so that they can best engage with our gifted, dedicated faculty.”

Washington State University

• No. 179 (tie) in national universities, No. 88 (tie) of 209 in top national public schools

Eastern Washington University

• No. 60 among regional west universities, No. 28 in top regional public schools

University of Washington

• No. 59 among national universities, No. 20 (tie) in top national public schools, No. 21 (tie) in best undergraduate engineering programs among national universities

University of Idaho

• No. 179 (tie) among national universities, No. 88 in top national public schools, No. 28 in best value schools among national universities