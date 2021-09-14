Achievements: SFCC posts summer quarter honor roll
UPDATED: Tue., Sept. 14, 2021
Several area students were named to Spokane Falls Community College’s honor roll for the 2021 summer quarter, requiring students to achieve a minimum GPA of 3.0. The honorees are listed alphabetically by hometown
Airway Heights – Jordan DeCoteau, Kera Fitzgerald.
Cheney – Mitchell Eggett, Timothy Harrington, Nicole Hopkins, Sarah Love and Gracie Weist.
Deer Park – Steffany Carvell, Alexa Smith and Sandra Umland.
Fairchild Air Force Base – Amanda Long.
Liberty Lake – Kiara McCoy and Michelle McCoy.
Mead – Gage McCleese and Benjamin Wilson.
Medical Lake – Shaun Clupper and Suzanne Wilbur.
Nine Mile Falls – Gina Hill and Kerri Robins.
Pullman – Grace Abel, Olivia Alvarez, Gabriel Haug and Danielle Matera.
Spokane – Ali Alsabahi, Melissa Barnett, James Bock, Rose Brown, Jade Butler, Stephanie Charbonneau, Taylor Clanagan, Veronica Cons, Shiloh Dalton, Xochiphily DeLaRosa, Emma Edwards, Grant Engles, Kaitren Fisher, Kaylynne Harmon, Alexandra Horn, Brianna Horn, Joseph Hostetler, Chad Huddlestun, Jillian Hurst, Mason Husk, Philip Kelley, Danial Lammers, Nadia Lund, Kelsey Machtolf, Talon Mackey, Ashley Martell, Austin Mondoux, Nicole Murphy, Mondo Naiki, Hunter Perley, Michelle Pitcher, Jesse Priest, Cora Rude, Yousif Saadoon, Shayla Scott, Joel Shapori, Joshua Simons, Joel Sivanish, Angilene Smith, Aaron Suominen, Bongo Thompson, Chloe Thurston, Pooka Tucker, Zachariah Wagar, Adra Wentz, Nevaeh Williams, Maxwell Winters, Matthew Woodworth, Amy Woolery, Andrew Wylie, Maria Zamudio, Charlee Zeissler and Guang-Jun Zhang.
Spokane Valley – Breianna Alcorn, Chantel Blanchard, Kastile Charbonneau-Jordan, Phillip Connell, Malachi Felder, Caitlyn Stanley-Larson, Spencer Thornton and Alex Van Orden.
Usk – Brenda Peone.
