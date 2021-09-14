The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Partly Cloudy Night 67° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Higher education

Achievements: SFCC posts summer quarter honor roll

UPDATED: Tue., Sept. 14, 2021

By Emily Connery emilyc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5434

Several area students were named to Spokane Falls Community College’s honor roll for the 2021 summer quarter, requiring students to achieve a minimum GPA of 3.0. The honorees are listed alphabetically by hometown

Airway Heights – Jordan DeCoteau, Kera Fitzgerald.

Cheney – Mitchell Eggett, Timothy Harrington, Nicole Hopkins, Sarah Love and Gracie Weist.

Deer Park – Steffany Carvell, Alexa Smith and Sandra Umland.

Fairchild Air Force Base – Amanda Long.

Liberty Lake – Kiara McCoy and Michelle McCoy.

Mead Gage McCleese and Benjamin Wilson.

Medical Lake – Shaun Clupper and Suzanne Wilbur.

Nine Mile Falls – Gina Hill and Kerri Robins.

Pullman – Grace Abel, Olivia Alvarez, Gabriel Haug and Danielle Matera.

Spokane – Ali Alsabahi, Melissa Barnett, James Bock, Rose Brown, Jade Butler, Stephanie Charbonneau, Taylor Clanagan, Veronica Cons, Shiloh Dalton, Xochiphily DeLaRosa, Emma Edwards, Grant Engles, Kaitren Fisher, Kaylynne Harmon, Alexandra Horn, Brianna Horn, Joseph Hostetler, Chad Huddlestun, Jillian Hurst, Mason Husk, Philip Kelley, Danial Lammers, Nadia Lund, Kelsey Machtolf, Talon Mackey, Ashley Martell, Austin Mondoux, Nicole Murphy, Mondo Naiki, Hunter Perley, Michelle Pitcher, Jesse Priest, Cora Rude, Yousif Saadoon, Shayla Scott, Joel Shapori, Joshua Simons, Joel Sivanish, Angilene Smith, Aaron Suominen, Bongo Thompson, Chloe Thurston, Pooka Tucker, Zachariah Wagar, Adra Wentz, Nevaeh Williams, Maxwell Winters, Matthew Woodworth, Amy Woolery, Andrew Wylie, Maria Zamudio, Charlee Zeissler and Guang-Jun Zhang.

Spokane Valley – Breianna Alcorn, Chantel Blanchard, Kastile Charbonneau-Jordan, Phillip Connell, Malachi Felder, Caitlyn Stanley-Larson, Spencer Thornton and Alex Van Orden.

Usk – Brenda Peone.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Top stories in Higher education