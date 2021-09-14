In brief: Bing Crosby House Museum to reopen Saturday

From local reports

After an 18-month pandemic-related closure, the Bing Crosby House Museum on Gonzaga University’s campus will reopen Saturday afternoon.

Bing Crosby’s father, Harry, and two uncles built Bing’s childhood home in 1911, and it has remained in its original location. The main floor houses the Bing Crosby Collection, which contains more than 200 items including gold records, trophies, awards, and an Academy Award given for his performance in “Going My Way” (1944).

The house, 508 E. Sharp Ave., will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. each Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Admission is free, as is parking directly behind the house. All visitors are required to wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status.

Numerous people have called or emailed asking when the museum would reopen, said Stephanie Plowman, Gonzaga’s Special Collections Librarian and Crosby House curator.

“Many were coming from a long distance to Spokane and a highlight was to be visiting the Crosby House,” Plowman said. “I felt bad that we could not accommodate them. Now, I am very pleased that we are finally able to reopen to the public.”

Before closing in March 2020, the museum received up to 5,000 visitors a year from around the country and overseas, Plowman said.

“We hope once the pandemic slows down, we can continue to receive these buses and increase our hours,” she said.

Gonzaga students greet visitors on weekdays, while volunteers cover the Saturday hours.

Those interested in volunteering may contact Stephanie Plowman at (509) 313-3847 or plowman@gonzaga.edu.

Vigil set at Old Mission Landing

The Faith Leaders and Leaders of Conscience of Eastern Washington and North Idaho will hold a “Vigil for the Healing of the Earth” on Oct. 3 from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Mission State Park.

Take Interstate 90 to exit 39 and go toward Cataldo’s Old Mission State Park. Follow Dredge Road to the Old Mission Landing.

Participants will hear from people speaking about living on the toxic site and learn about groups overcoming the effects of pollution and climate change.

From wire reports