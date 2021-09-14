Montana man arrested in Spokane Valley for suspected kidnapping, assault of girlfriend

A woman was hospitalized after her boyfriend allegedly kidnapped and assaulted her Monday, according to a Spokane County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Brandon Marquardt, 38, was booked into Spokane County Jail for suspicion of second-degree assault and first-degree kidnapping. His bond is set at $50,000.

Spokane Valley deputies responded just after midnight Monday to a woman injured and bleeding on the side of Barker Road in Spokane Valley. She was taken to the hospital for extensive injuries to her face and body, the release said.

A witness told the sheriff’s office she saw the woman lying on the ground next to the passenger’s side of a dark red 1990s Subaru hatchback on Barker north of Interstate 90. The woman was reportedly crawling away from the vehicle on her hands and knees, and appeared frightened and injured. The witness told a deputy Marquardt left in the Subaru.

The victim told the deputy she recently tried to break up with Marquardt but he found her and told her to get in his car. Because of Marquardt’s violent history with the victim and her fear of being harmed or possibly killed, she said she got in the car, according to the release.

She said Marquardt drove to Spokane, where they have been staying for the last three days. During that time, Marquardt allegedly told her she could not leave and remained with her the entire time.

On Sunday evening, Marquardt allegedly told the victim to get in the Subaru. She said he told her he was driving to the airport to take a flight and she could take his car and drive back to Montana, where the couple lives.

She said Marquardt got lost on the way and began slapping her. As he continued to drive around, Marquardt began beating her with his fist, she said.

She said this went on for several hours, and she unsuccessfully pleaded for Marquardt to take her to the hospital. Marquardt continued to drive around, threatening to kill the victim as he continued to assault her, the release said.

Fearing she would die, she got out of the vehicle while it was stopped as Marquardt tried to keep her inside the Subaru, according to the release. She said she struggled free, falling to the ground on the side of the road where the witness found her. She said Marquardt drove away and the witness helped her.

Marquardt said the victim began hitting and kicking him while they were out on a drive and that he never assaulted her, when eventually contacted by deputies. He told the sheriff’s office the victim hit herself in the face with her fists, causing the injuries.

Marquardt said she had done this in the past and was “really good” at making herself bleed. He said he drove her to a hospital but the woman refused to get out of the car.

Later, he said he stopped the vehicle on the side of the road to check on the woman and she began screaming hysterically. He said that’s when the witness drove by and he drove away.