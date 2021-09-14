Prep roundup: Maggie Degenhart, Katie Belitz help Mt. Spokane volleyball sweep Gonzaga Prep

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Volleyball

Mt. Spokane 3, Gonzaga Prep 0: Maggie Degenhart had 11 kills, Katie Belitz had 30 assists with three aces and the Wildcats (2-0) swept the visiting Bullpups (1-2) 25-22, 25-14, 25-15 in a nonleague match. Bailey Benson had 15 kills for the Pups.

Lewis and Clark 3, Ferris 1: Ellie Deandre had 14 kills with 19 digs and the Tigers (2-1) beat the visiting Saxons (1-1) 25-15, 17-25, 25-20, 25-17 in a nonleague match. Kira Felchin recorded 14 assists and two aces for Ferris.

Mead 3, Central Valley 0: Cassie Moeller had seven kills and the Panthers (2-0) defeated the visiting Bears (1-3) 25-17, 25-23, 25-14 in a nonleague game.

Pullman 3, University 1: Keleigh Myers had 30 assists with six aces and the Greyhounds (2-1) defeated the visiting Titans (1-2) 22-25, 25-10, 25-11, 25-21 in a nonleague game. Nichole Avery had 14 kills and Lily McNannay had 19 digs for Pullman.

Shadle Park 3, Cheney 0: Chloe Flerchinger had 11 digs, six kills, and five aces and the Highlanders (1-1) swept the visiting Blackhawks (0-3) 25-17, 25-12, 26-24 in a nonleague game. Abbey Flerchinger added six kills and three blocks for Shadle.

North Central 3, West Valley 0: Stephanie Leach had eight kills with 14 digs and the visiting Wolfpack (2-0) beat the Eagles (0-2) 25-23, 25-17, 25-18 in a nonleague game.

Freeman 3, Ridgeline 1: Abbie Amend had nine kills and 14 assists and the Scotties (7-1) defeated the visiting Falcons (0-1) in a nonleague game.

Northeast A

Colville 3, Newport 0: Miranda Harris had five aces and visiting Colville (3-1, 2-0) beat the Grizzlies (1-4, 1-3) 25-18, 25-15, 25-16 in a Northeast A match. McKenna Reggear added 10 kills and two blocks for Colville. Ana Wyrobek led Newport with three aces.

Northeast 2B

Colfax 3, Kettle Falls 0: Lauren York had nine kills and a block as the visiting Bulldogs (4-0, 2-0) swept the Bulldogs (0-3, 0-2) 25-11, 25-11, 25-10 in a Northeast 2B league game on Tuesday. Colfax’s Justice Brown led in assists with 27. Kettle Falls’ LaVay Shurrum led her team with three kills and a block.

Asotin 3, Liberty 2: The visiting Panthers (4-0, 2-0) beat the Lancers (1-1, 1-1) 25-20, 18-25, 15-25, 25-17, 15-4 in a Northeast 2B match.

Northwest Christian 3, St. George’s 0: Charissa Carey has eight assists and seven aces as the Crusaders (2-1, 2-1) swept the visiting Dragons (0-1, 0-1) 25-10, 25-15, 25-15 in a Northeast 2B league game.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 3, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 1: Dakota Killian had four blocks, three digs and two aces and the Broncos beat the Warriors in three sets in a nonleague match.

Northeast 1B

Reardan 3, Wilbur-Creston-Keller 0: Kendall Little recorded seven kills, five aces and four blocks and Reardan (2-1) defeated the visiting Wildcats (0-1) 25-22, 25-16, 25-22 in a Northeast 1B game. Coalie Whitman added eight assists, three aces, nine digs and three blocks for Reardan.

Southeast 1B

Oakesdale 3, DeSales 0: Gianna Anderson notched 11 kills and the Nighthawks (2-0) defeated the Irish (0-1) 25-4, 25-13, 25-15 in a Southeast 1B game.

Idaho

Coeur d’Alene 3, Lake City 2: Madison Symons had 20 kills and the Vikings (3-3, 1-1) came from behind to defeat the visiting Timberwolves (5-2, 1-2) 10-25, 14-25, 25-22, 25-17, 15-13 in an Inland Empire League game. Mia Carrico had four aces for Coeur d’Alene.

Kellogg 3, Timberlake 2: Hailey Cheney had 24 kills and five blocks and the visiting Wildcats (2-2) defeated the Tigers (0-5) 25-21, 21-25, 20-25, 25-19, 15-8. Grace Nearing added 39 assists, ten digs and three aces for Kellogg. Jaycie Pratt recorded 12 kills and 15 digs and Sami Wilfong racked up 31 assists for Timberlake.

Slowpitch

Mt. Spokane 14, Ferris 2: Jessica Waters went 3 for 4 with a home run, a pair of doubles and three RBIs and the visiting Wildcats (4-0) beat the Saxons (1-2) in a GSL nonleague game. Payton Dressler and Gracie Boe had two hits and two RBIs apiece for Mt. Spokane.

Central Valley 17, Rogers 12: The Bears (1-3) beat the visiting Pirates (1-3) in a GSL nonleague game. Details were unavailable.

Mead 12, Lewis and Clark 2: Kennedy Sather tripled with four RBIs and the Panthers (4-0) topped the visiting Tigers (2-2) in a nonleague game on Tuesday.

East Valley 14, North Central 5: The visiting Knights (2-1) defeated the Wolfpack (0-3) in a nonleague game. Details were unavailable.

Gonzaga Prep 11, Ridgeline 1: Jay Burks went 1 for 3 with two RBIs and the visiting Bullpups (1-3) defeated the Falcons (1-3) in a nonleague game. Emma Meyers went 1 for 2 with a double and scored for Ridgeline.

University 15, Cheney 2: Bethany Ray collected three hits, three RBIs, and three runs and the Titans (4-0) defeated the visiting Blackhawks (2-2) in five innings in a nonleague game. Katie Travis went 2 for 2 with two RBIs and two runs for U-Hi.

Girls Soccer

Shadle Park 2, University 1: Kayleigh Archer scored the tying goal in the 47th minute and and the Highlanders (1-3) beat the Titans (1-2-1) in a shootout in a nonleague match.

Cheney 2, Pullman 0: Jenna Mansfield and Paige Evans each scored a first half goal and the Blackhawks (1-2, 0-1) shut out the visiting Greyhounds (3-2) in a nonleague game.

Colville 5, Newport 1: Colville (1-2-1) topped the Grizzlies (0-4) in an Northeast A game. Details were unavailable.

Lakeside 11, Medical Lake 0: Abbi McLellan scored four goals and had four assists and the Eagles (1-1) beat the Cardinals (0-3) in a Northeast A game on Tuesday. Hayden Rickey added a goal and an assist for Lakeside.

Deer Park 13, Riverside 0: Livvy Moore scored four goals with four assists and the visiting Stags (3-0) defeated the Rams (2-1) in a Northeast A match. Ella Carnahan added three goals and an assist for Deer Park.

Sandpoint 10, Post Falls 1: The visiting Bullpups (6-0-0) topped the Trojans (0-7-1) in an Inland Empire game. Details were unavailable.

Timberlake 5, Bonners Ferry 3: The Tigers (5-1-0) topped the Badgers (2-3-0) in an Intermountain League game. Details were unavailable.