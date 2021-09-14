Raul Ruidiaz’s stoppage-time goal sends Sounders to Leagues Cup final

By Jayda Evans Seattle Times

Timing is always mentioned when talking about Raul Ruidiaz’s goals.

On Tuesday, it was the striker’s second-half stoppage-time goal that lifted the Sounders FC to a 1-0 Leagues Cup semifinal victory over Santos Laguna at Lumen Field. The result booked Seattle to the tournament final in Las Vegas on Sept. 22.

Ruidiaz’s shot was on a rebound after Santos goalkeeper Gibran Lajud deflected the forward’s first attempt. Sounders newcomer Leo Chu had the perfect through ball to help Ruidiaz break free for the initial shot.

Seattle is the only remaining Major League Soccer team in the single-elimination tournament. Orlando City SC, Sporting Kansas City and New York City all lost in the quarterfinal round.

The Sounders will face the winner of the semifinal match between Club Leon and Pumas UNAM, which will be played Wednesday in Houston.

The opening half was a series of eye-popping misses for the Sounders. Fredy Montero, the club’s all-time leading scorer, had a bicycle-kick attempt in the 38th minute that floated over goal.

In the 43rd minute, Ruidiaz, who leads MLS with 14 goals, missed a perfect pass from Cristian Roldan by an eyelash. If the connection could have been made, Ruidiaz likely would have had the score in the box.

The sides were even in possession, with Santos edging Seattle 7-6 in attempts in the opening half. Santos defender Felix Torres’ right-footed shot from outside the box created the only save of the half, Sounders keeper Stefan Frei easily catching the ball in the 41st minute.

Sounders midfielder Nico Lodeiro (hamstring) and defender Nouhou (leg) were not selected due to minor injuries. Both are expected to be available for selection against Real Salt Lake on Saturday.

Ruidiaz and Xavier Arreaga made their first appearances for the Sounders since August due to international duty. Ruidiaz was a substitute in Peru’s three World Cup qualifying matches, totaling 36 minutes earlier this month. Arreaga made one appearance — a start against Paraguay on Sept. 2. Ecuador scored two goals after Arreaga substituted out of the match in the 59th minute.

Sounders wingback Brad Smith (Australia) and brothers Cristian (U.S.) and Alex Roldan (El Salvador) also returned to the starting lineup after being used as subs in the victory over Minnesota on Saturday. That shifted Kelyn Rowe from right wingback to central midfield with Joao Paulo.

The sides are familiar with each other, including the owners often vacationing together. Seattle announced this week an alliance with Orlegi Sports, the business arm that operates Santos, for charitable work in the Lantinx community like the COVID-19 vaccination clinic hosted by the teams at Sea Mar Museum of Chicano/a/Latino/a Culture in South Park.

On the field, the Sounders lost on aggregate scoring to Santos in the 2011-12 CONCACAF quarterfinals and 2012-13 CONCACAF semifinals.

Seattle will end its three-game stretch with an MLS match against RSL at Rio Tinto Stadium on Saturday. The Sounders are on a four-game win streak on the road.