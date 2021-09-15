50-year-old man allegedly raped 17-year-old girl after getting her high on meth

A 50-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after he was accused of raping a 17-year-old girl behind an outbuilding in Spokane Valley.

The girl told deputies she met the suspect, Terrence Kelley, Tuesday night and the two went into an access alley behind a row of businesses between Mansfield and Indiana avenues, according to a Spokane County Sheriff’s Office news release. She told deputies Kelley gave her methamphetamine, which she had never taken before.

She said she was high on methamphetamine and could not “feel her body.” Kelley allegedly took her behind an outbuilding, placed a piece of cardboard on the ground and told her to sit down.

The teenager told police Kelley took a pistol from his waistband and set it on the ground next to her. She said she believed it was real. Then Kelley pushed her onto her back and raped her, the release said.

She said she was afraid for her life after seeing the gun, and was so high she couldn’t struggle against Kelley as he allegedly held her on the ground.

Deputies contacted Kelley inside a 7-Eleven store, near the location of the alleged rape, and recovered a replica handgun that Kelley reportedly left at the store.

Kelley was booked into Spokane County Jail on suspicion of first-degree rape and an unrelated misdemeanor warrant.

The investigation is active and additional charges are possible.