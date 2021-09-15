Cardboard beds for Tokyo Olympians to be reused at COVID-19 facility in Osaka

Japan News

Cardboard beds used at the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic athletes village are expected to be reused at a temporary medical facility for novel coronavirus patients to be set up by the Osaka Prefectural Government. The maker has offered to donate the beds, Osaka Gov. Hirofumi Yoshimura announced Saturday.

The temporary medical facility will be set up at Intex Osaka in Osaka City, a large-scale exhibition hall, and is scheduled to start operation at the end of this month.

Of the total of 1,000 beds in the facility, 800 will be cardboard beds for patients with mild or no symptoms. For patients with moderate symptoms, 200 beds with medical functions will be installed.

The beds are being donated by their manufacturer, Airweave Inc., along with mattresses and pillows developed for the athletes.

Yoshimura told media, “We are very grateful to be able to use the high-quality beds used by the Olympians.”