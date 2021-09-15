Isaac Collins homers twice, Spokane Indians top Everett 6-3 to clinch postseason berth

The Spokane Indians needed two wins against Everett in this week’s six-game High-A West series to clinch one of the two playoff spots in the league this season.

It only took two games to get there.

Isaac Collins hit two home runs and drove in three and the visiting Spokane Indians beat the Everett AquaSox 6-3 on Wednesday, securing postseason play in the process.

The Indians (65-49) are 8-3 in September after going 20-6 in August. They were 14 1/2 games out of first place in early August.

Eugene (66-49) retained a one-half game lead over Spokane for first with a 6-0 win over last-place Tri-City (42-65), playing its first game since Sept. 3 against Spokane due to COVID-19 protocols.

Regardless if Eugene or Spokane finishes first, the best-of-five league championship series will take place at Avista Stadium starting Tuesday. PK Park is unavailable due to University of Oregon’s fall baseball practice schedule.

A wild pitch by Indians starter Chris McMahon allowed Everett to take a 1-0 lead in the second inning.

Brenton Doyle delivered an RBI double in the third to tie it.

Collins drilled his seventh homer of the season in the fifth. Later in the inning, Hunter Stovall singled off the glove of Everett shortstop Noelvi Marte and two runs scored to make it 4-1.

Collins hit a line-drive two-run homer in the sixth for a 6-1 lead.

McMahon was done after five innings. He allowed one run on seven hits and one walk with seven strikeouts.

Will Tribucher entered for his second High-A appearance, and ran into immediate trouble, eventually allowing two runs on three hits and a walk while recording just one out.

Fineas Del Bonte-Smith came on and got out of the inning without allowing another run. He struck out five over 2 2/3 innings. Shelby Lackey pitched a scoreless ninth.