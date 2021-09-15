The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

Male found dead near bottom of Monroe Street bridge

UPDATED: Wed., Sept. 15, 2021

Police gather under the Monroe Street Bridge in downtown Spokane after two people were found dead near the river's edge in June. (Sydney Brown/The Spokesman-Review)
By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

A male was found dead Wednesday afternoon on a Spokane River embankment near the Monroe Street Bridge, said Officer Stephen Anderson, a Spokane Police Department spokesman.

Anderson said he is unsure how the person died and said it is possible the person jumped off the bridge.

Police are investigating.

