Male found dead near bottom of Monroe Street bridge
UPDATED: Wed., Sept. 15, 2021
A male was found dead Wednesday afternoon on a Spokane River embankment near the Monroe Street Bridge, said Officer Stephen Anderson, a Spokane Police Department spokesman.
Anderson said he is unsure how the person died and said it is possible the person jumped off the bridge.
Police are investigating.
