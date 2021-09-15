Man shot and killed outside Spokane karaoke bar last month identified
UPDATED: Wed., Sept. 15, 2021
The man shot and killed outside a karaoke bar near Gonzaga University last month was identified Tuesday by the Spokane County Medical Examiner Office.
Samuel David Perez y Perez, 47, was fatally shot outside of Star Restaurant & Lounge on Aug. 2.
Court documents detail a fight inside the bar that likely led to the shooting outside. Ivan Lopez-Gutierrez, 38, has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder for the shooting.
He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Tuesday.
