Man shot and killed outside Spokane karaoke bar last month identified

The man shot and killed outside a karaoke bar near Gonzaga University last month was identified Tuesday by the Spokane County Medical Examiner Office.

Samuel David Perez y Perez, 47, was fatally shot outside of Star Restaurant & Lounge on Aug. 2.

Court documents detail a fight inside the bar that likely led to the shooting outside. Ivan Lopez-Gutierrez, 38, has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder for the shooting.

He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Tuesday.