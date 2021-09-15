The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Clear Night 54° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Man shot and killed outside Spokane karaoke bar last month identified

UPDATED: Wed., Sept. 15, 2021

Family members gather to console each other at the scene of an Aug. 2 shooting that left a man dead in the parking lot of the Star Restaurant &amp; Lounge near the corner of Hamilton Street and Sinto Avenue. (DAN PELLE/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)
Family members gather to console each other at the scene of an Aug. 2 shooting that left a man dead in the parking lot of the Star Restaurant & Lounge near the corner of Hamilton Street and Sinto Avenue. (DAN PELLE/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)
By Emma Epperly emmae@spokesman.com(509) 459-5122

The man shot and killed outside a karaoke bar near Gonzaga University last month was identified Tuesday by the Spokane County Medical Examiner Office.

Samuel David Perez y Perez, 47, was fatally shot outside of Star Restaurant & Lounge on Aug. 2.

Court documents detail a fight inside the bar that likely led to the shooting outside. Ivan Lopez-Gutierrez, 38, has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder for the shooting.

He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Tuesday.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Top stories in Crime/Public Safety