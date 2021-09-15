Man who drowned in Rockford Bay, south of Coeur d’Alene identified, alcohol likely factor
UPDATED: Wed., Sept. 15, 2021
A man found dead in Lake Coeur d’Alene Sunday has been identified as a resident of the Rockford Bay area.
The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as Daniel J. Schroder, 55.
Alcohol may have been a factor in the drowning, deputies said. There is no indication of foul play, and Schroder was not wearing a life jacket, the sheriff’s office said.
