News >  Crime/Public Safety

Man who drowned in Rockford Bay, south of Coeur d’Alene identified, alcohol likely factor

UPDATED: Wed., Sept. 15, 2021

By Emma Epperly emmae@spokesman.com(509) 459-5122

A man found dead in Lake Coeur d’Alene Sunday has been identified as a resident of the Rockford Bay area.

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as Daniel J. Schroder, 55.

Alcohol may have been a factor in the drowning, deputies said. There is no indication of foul play, and Schroder was not wearing a life jacket, the sheriff’s office said.

