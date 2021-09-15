The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Teila Allen records 21 kills, Mt. Spokane volleyball tops Post Falls in four sets

UPDATED: Wed., Sept. 15, 2021

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Volleyball

Mt. Spokane 3, Post Falls 1: Teila Allen had 21 kills, Katie Belitz had 44 assists with five aces and the visiting Wildcats (3-0) beat the Trojans (9-3) in a nonleague game on Wednesday. Kylie Munday had 12 kills and 18 digs for Post Falls.

Deer Park 3, West Valley 1: Marissa Andrews had nine kills with 16 assists and the visiting Eagles (1-2) defeated the Stags (1-3) 25-11, 14-25, 25-19, 25-22 in a nonleague match.

Girls Soccer

Central Valley 2, Mt. Spokane 1: Zoe Crockett scored two goals and the visiting Bears (3-1) defeated the Wildcats (1-2) in a nonleague match.

Lewis and Clark 1, North Central 0: Natalie Wenner scored the go-ahead goal in the 77th minute assisted by Sofia Alfaro and the visiting Tigers (2-3-1) defeated the Wolfpack (2-2) in a nonleague match. Bailey Cook made four saves for LC.

East Valley 15, Rogers 0: Janice Oliver had four goals and one assist and the Knights (1-4) beat the visiting Pirates (0-4) in a nonleague game.

Freeman 3, St. George’s 1: Makayla Werner had a goal and two assists and the Scotties (4-2) beat the visiting Dragons (0-1) in a nonleague game.

Riverside 4, Timberlake 1: Micheala Zollers had a hat trick and the Rams (3-1) beat the visiting Tigers (5-2) in a nonleague game. Mariah Mally had six saves for Riverside.

Coeur d’Alene Charter 9, St. Maries 0: The Panthers (6-0-0) beat the Lumberjacks (0-5-1) in an Intermountain League game. Details were unavailable.

Cross Country

GSL 2A No. 1: Leonardo Hoffman (Pul) won the boys race at 18.59 and Elly Kunkel (Pul) won the girls at 23.44 at Pullman. Boys: Pullman boys 19, Clarkston 44. Girls: Pullman 15, Clarkston 50: 

GSL 4A/3A No. 1 (at U-Hi): Ethan Sheneman (CV) won the boys race at 17:01 and Nicole Bissell (CV) won the girls race at 20:09 at University. Boys: Cheney 20, CV 35. Cheney 19, U-Hi 37. CV 22, U-Hi 35. Girls: CV 19, Cheney 40. CV 23, U-Hi 35. Cheney 27, U-Hi 29.

GSL 2A No. 1: Lain Hyde (WV) won the boys race at 17.03 and Kaitlyn Adamson (WV) won the girls at 19.12 at Shadle Park. Boys: West Valley 20, Shadle Park 39. Girls: West Valley 15, Shadle Park 50: 

GSL 4A/3A No. 2: Caleb Richardson (GP) won the boys race at 17.08 and Ruby Bryntesen (Rid) won the girls race at 21.24 at Salnave Park. Boys: NC 15, Ridgeline 50. NC 22, Mt. Spokane 37. NC 22, G-Prep 34. G-Prep 23, NC 34. G-Prep 15, Ridgeline 50. Mt. Spokane 15, Ridgeline 50. Girls: Mt. Spokane 23, G-Prep 32. Mt. Spokane 20, NC 41. Mt. Spokane 26, Ridgeline 29. Ridgeline 26, G-Prep 29. Ridgeline 20, NC 41. G-Prep 23, NC 35.

GSL 4A/3A No. 1: Jacob Marchesseault (Mead) won the boys race at 18.19 and Samantha Pierce (Mead) won the girls race at 22.21 at Ferris. Boys: LC 15, Ferris 48. Mead 15, Ferris 50. Mead 27, LC 32. Girls: LC 18, Ferris 42. Mead 15, Ferris 47. Mead 28, LC 28.

Slowpitch

Mt. Spokane 20, Rogers 7: Cassie Jay went 4 for 5 with three runs and two RBIs and the visiting Wildcats (5-0) defeated the Pirates (1-4) in a GSL nonleague game. Payton Dressler added three hits for Mt. Spokane.

