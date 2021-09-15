Prep roundup: Teila Allen records 21 kills, Mt. Spokane volleyball tops Post Falls in four sets

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Volleyball

Mt. Spokane 3, Post Falls 1: Teila Allen had 21 kills, Katie Belitz had 44 assists with five aces and the visiting Wildcats (3-0) beat the Trojans (9-3) in a nonleague game on Wednesday. Kylie Munday had 12 kills and 18 digs for Post Falls.

Deer Park 3, West Valley 1: Marissa Andrews had nine kills with 16 assists and the visiting Eagles (1-2) defeated the Stags (1-3) 25-11, 14-25, 25-19, 25-22 in a nonleague match.

Girls Soccer

Central Valley 2, Mt. Spokane 1: Zoe Crockett scored two goals and the visiting Bears (3-1) defeated the Wildcats (1-2) in a nonleague match.

Lewis and Clark 1, North Central 0: Natalie Wenner scored the go-ahead goal in the 77th minute assisted by Sofia Alfaro and the visiting Tigers (2-3-1) defeated the Wolfpack (2-2) in a nonleague match. Bailey Cook made four saves for LC.

East Valley 15, Rogers 0: Janice Oliver had four goals and one assist and the Knights (1-4) beat the visiting Pirates (0-4) in a nonleague game.

Freeman 3, St. George’s 1: Makayla Werner had a goal and two assists and the Scotties (4-2) beat the visiting Dragons (0-1) in a nonleague game.

Riverside 4, Timberlake 1: Micheala Zollers had a hat trick and the Rams (3-1) beat the visiting Tigers (5-2) in a nonleague game. Mariah Mally had six saves for Riverside.

Coeur d’Alene Charter 9, St. Maries 0: The Panthers (6-0-0) beat the Lumberjacks (0-5-1) in an Intermountain League game. Details were unavailable.

Cross Country

GSL 2A No. 1: Leonardo Hoffman (Pul) won the boys race at 18.59 and Elly Kunkel (Pul) won the girls at 23.44 at Pullman. Boys: Pullman boys 19, Clarkston 44. Girls: Pullman 15, Clarkston 50:

GSL 4A/3A No. 1 (at U-Hi): Ethan Sheneman (CV) won the boys race at 17:01 and Nicole Bissell (CV) won the girls race at 20:09 at University. Boys: Cheney 20, CV 35. Cheney 19, U-Hi 37. CV 22, U-Hi 35. Girls: CV 19, Cheney 40. CV 23, U-Hi 35. Cheney 27, U-Hi 29.

GSL 2A No. 1: Lain Hyde (WV) won the boys race at 17.03 and Kaitlyn Adamson (WV) won the girls at 19.12 at Shadle Park. Boys: West Valley 20, Shadle Park 39. Girls: West Valley 15, Shadle Park 50:

GSL 4A/3A No. 2: Caleb Richardson (GP) won the boys race at 17.08 and Ruby Bryntesen (Rid) won the girls race at 21.24 at Salnave Park. Boys: NC 15, Ridgeline 50. NC 22, Mt. Spokane 37. NC 22, G-Prep 34. G-Prep 23, NC 34. G-Prep 15, Ridgeline 50. Mt. Spokane 15, Ridgeline 50. Girls: Mt. Spokane 23, G-Prep 32. Mt. Spokane 20, NC 41. Mt. Spokane 26, Ridgeline 29. Ridgeline 26, G-Prep 29. Ridgeline 20, NC 41. G-Prep 23, NC 35.

GSL 4A/3A No. 1: Jacob Marchesseault (Mead) won the boys race at 18.19 and Samantha Pierce (Mead) won the girls race at 22.21 at Ferris. Boys: LC 15, Ferris 48. Mead 15, Ferris 50. Mead 27, LC 32. Girls: LC 18, Ferris 42. Mead 15, Ferris 47. Mead 28, LC 28.

Slowpitch

Mt. Spokane 20, Rogers 7: Cassie Jay went 4 for 5 with three runs and two RBIs and the visiting Wildcats (5-0) defeated the Pirates (1-4) in a GSL nonleague game. Payton Dressler added three hits for Mt. Spokane.