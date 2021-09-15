Regional fundraiser set to support Huntington’s Disease Society

A regional fundraiser is scheduled with Team Hope volunteers pledging to walk Sept. 25 to benefit Huntington’s Disease Society of America.

People can register or donate online at hdsa.org/thwspokane. The 10 a.m. walk is hosted by the Washington State Chapter of HDSA, and people who participate will choose their own course that day.

The annual event also brings the community together to raise awareness, said local organizer Zane Graser. His dad has Huntington’s disease, and his family is doing all they can to support him as his body declines, Graser added.

“Everyone will be meeting this year for the HD Walk virtually on their phone and to do their own walk,” he said. “Some of us will be meeting up at a park in Post Falls to do the walk.”

Huntington’s disease is a fatal genetic disorder that causes the progressive breakdown of nerve cells in the brain. It deteriorates a person’s physical and mental abilities usually during their prime years of life. It has no cure.

The Huntington’s Disease Society of America is a nonprofit that works to improve the lives of those affected by the disease, ranging from community services and education to advocacy and research. For a helpline, call HDSA at (800) 345-4372.