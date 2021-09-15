Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Stan is the best choice

We deserve a choice.

That’s why we were so excited to hear that Stan Chalich, who taught and coached at Central Valley High School for 49 years, has filed to be a write-in candidate for the 5th Position on the CV School Board.

Stan gives us a choice because the two candidates who made it through the primary are anti-mask and believe Critical Race Theory is a thing to be opposed despite it not being a subject within the CV curriculum.

In his almost 50 decades, Stan influenced the lives of countless students as a social studies teacher and a beloved coach. His focus on civics, government and citizenship led to an award from the Washington Bar Association.

Consider the irony that he is running against a nursing instructor who appears unconcerned with the health of our children and a retired military man who had to hide his Facebook page because of his belief in Q-Anon conspiracy theories.

We have always valued education and the teachers who influenced their growth. We cannot stand by quietly as someone would put the health of students, faculty, staff and support personnel at risk, and tell teachers they cannot address American history.

Elections have consequences. Former students, parents and colleagues who know the impact Stan Chalich has had on the fabric of the Valley need to get involved – now! Time is short and the future of our children is too much to risk.

Dave and Lori Trimmer

Spokane Valley

 

