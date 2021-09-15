TSA finds 6-inch knife taped inside carry-on bag at Spokane airport

Transportation Security Administration officers discovered a 6-inch knife taped in the liner of a traveler’s carry-on bag during a routine screening at the security checkpoint Monday at the Spokane International Airport, according to a post on TSA Pacific’s Twitter account.

Lorie Dankers, TSA spokesperson, said yellow tape was used to tape the knife in the lining of the pink luggage.

“Every day across the country TSA officers do find prohibited items,” Dankers said. “Most of those are not artfully concealed like this one was.”

Dankers said TSA will review the circumstances of the event and determine if the traveler will face a civil penalty.

She said TSA can assess fines for alleged actions like these, but it is not a law enforcement agency and cannot levy criminal penalties. She said the incident will be reviewed over the coming weeks.

Dankers said TSA does not reveal the names of travelers. She said she is unsure what action Spokane airport police took on the matter.

A Spokane airport spokesperson could not immediately be reached for comment.

Dankers reminded travelers to carefully check the contents of their bags and not bring prohibited items, like knives, to the security checkpoint.