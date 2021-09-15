Two men plead guilty, sentenced for Swinyard Park shots-fired case

Two men pleaded guilty and were sentenced Wednesday for their roles in a May confrontation in Deer Park where shots were fired.

The confrontation over drugs in Swinyard Park broke out just before 10 p.m. on May 31.

Greygory C. Wilson, 23, and Elie M. Woods were involved in the fight with a couple parked at the park. Wilson and Woods, along with another suspect, Dylan J. Smith, 19, punched and kicked the man’s vehicle and hit him in the head, according to court documents.

Smith is still awaiting trial.

The man left the park after the assault, only to return with a baseball bat. Wilson pointed a gun at him, then fired a shot in the air, Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputies said at the time. When the man advanced again, Wilson fired two more shots.

Wilson, a felon, pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm for the incident.

He also pleaded to charges related to an assault at Bear Lake Regional Park reported a week after the Swinyard Park incident.

Those charges were felony witness tampering and fourth-degree assault.

His attorney, Bob Sargent, told the court that Wilson had “taken responsibility” for his actions and had a plan to stay sober once released, living with his pastor.

Wilson was sentenced to nine months in jail, with credit for the 106 days he has already served.

His co-defendant, Woods, pleaded guilty to intimidating a witness for the Swinyard Park incident. The crime is his first felony, qualifying Woods for a first-time offender waiver, which allows a reduced or suspended sentence.

Woods also pleaded guilty Wednesday to second-degree burglary for a 2019 incident.

He was sentenced to six months of community custody.

“Just know you guys won’t be seeing me back here,” Woods told the court.