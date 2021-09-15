Week 3 football preview: Ferris, Central Valley clash in latest 4A/3A statement game

The Greater Spokane League eases into Week 3 with some teams still trying to figure out who they are.

Among the 4A ranks, we have a good idea about Gonzaga Prep, but there are several teams that have looked good one week, only to falter the next.

The seven 2A schools have gone 3-9 overall, so as a group they’re just looking to get on level footing.

Most of the North Idaho 5A schools are traversing Washington to get comparable classification competition this week.

All games Friday at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Game of the week

Ferris (2-0, 2-0) at Central Valley (1-1, 0-1): First-year head coach Malik Roberson has the Saxons off to a good start, but those wins have come in a low-scoring affair against Mead and the fledgling Ridgeline program. Sam Markham rushed for 152 yards and two TDs against the Falcons.

The Bears got going last week in a 21-0 win over Lewis and Clark, but did most of their damage with the ground game and defense in soggy conditions. A test for both teams.

4A/3A

Cheney (0-2, 0-2) at Gonzaga Prep (2-0, 1-0): G-Prep, ranked No. 2 in 4A by state media this week, rolled over Eastmont of East Wenatchee 44-6 after the Wildcats edged CV the previous week. QB Ryan McKenna has 357 yards rushing with four touchdowns in two weeks.

Cheney is still looking for its first score of the season. Against the tough G-Prep defense, it might have to wait another week.

Lewis and Clark (1-1, 1-1) at Eastmont (1-1): The Tigers get junior QB Charles Northern and a couple of offensive linemen back this week for a long road trip to East Wenatchee after some tough sledding against CV last week.

Ridgeline (0-2, 0-2) at Mt. Spokane (1-0, 1-0): The No. 10-ranked Wildcats are looking forward to playing their second game after Mead had to back out against them last week due to COVID-19 concerns and then having to back out of a rescheduled game against Coeur d’Alene.

The young Falcons are gaining valuable experience every week but have been outscored 88-13 in two games.

Mead (0-1, 0-1) at University (1-1, 1-1): Saturday, 1 p.m. This game was moved from Thursday at Union Stadium. The Panthers scored three points in Week 1 in coach Keith Stamps’ first game at the helm.

They’ll try again against a Titans team that was blanked by G-Prep but pitched a shutout and put up 28 points against Cheney last week, with Dayton Thompson and Malaki Miller both going over 100 yards rushing.

2A

Clarkston (0-2) vs North Central (1-0): At University HS. The Wolfpack went on the road to beat Grandview in their first game and even picked up votes in the state media poll this week. They’ll go against a Bantams team led by strong-armed QB Carter Steinwand.

Shadle Park (0-2) at Rogers (0-2): Saturday, 11 a.m. It’s the first time the Pirates have hosted a game on campus since 1995. The Highlanders lost to Riverside 21-13 last week. The Rams are ranked No. 7 in 1A.

Pullman (0-2) at Moscow (2-1): Friday, 6 p.m. The Greyhounds ran into a tough Toppenish team last week that was ranked No. 3 in 1A by state media this week.

West Valley (1-1) at East Valley (1-0), canceled: The annual rivalry game was called off due to COVID-19 protocols within the East Valley program.

Idaho

Coeur d’Alene (1-1) at North Creek (2-0): Saturday, 3 p.m. The Vikings were off last week due to lack of opponent and travel to battle the Jaguars of Bothell, Washington.

Post Falls (1-2) at Mount Si (1-1): The Trojans topped Moses Lake last week 42-26 and go on the road to face the Wildcats (2-1).

Moses Lake (0-2) at Lake City (1-1): The Timberwolves got roughed up by Garfield 42-2 last week on the road and get a home game against the Chiefs, facing their second consecutive IEL 5A opponent.

Lewiston (3-0) at Eisenhower (2-0): A stiff test for the Idaho 5A No. 5 Bengals on the road.