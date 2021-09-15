The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Washington

Woman breaches security at WA governor’s residence

UPDATED: Wed., Sept. 15, 2021

Associated Press

OLYMPIA – Authorities say a woman was able to enter the secure grounds of the governor’s residence Wednesday morning before being stopped by the Washington State Patrol.

The Northwest News Network reported Gov. Jay Inslee and first lady Trudi Inslee were not home at the time.

This incident follows a larger breach on Jan. 6 when a group of supporters of former President Donald Trump forced open a gate and entered the governor’s mansion lawn.

As for Wednesday’s incident it wasn’t clear why the woman entered the landscaped grounds to the mansion, located adjacent to the Capitol Building. A State Patrol spokesperson said she appeared confused and unaware of her surroundings.

“She didn’t know where she was ,” said Sgt. Darren Wright.

She was eventually transported by ambulance to a hospital.

