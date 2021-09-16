Arts Wrap: ‘Orpheus and Euridice,’ Spokane Symphony and ‘My Body, My Truth’

When tragedy separates Orpheus (Emily Fons) from his beloved wife, Euridice (Emily Birsan), the distraught young man makes a deal with a mysterious figure named Amore (Jocelyn Claire Thomas). Descending into the underworld with Amore’s help, Orpheus resolves to bring Euridice back, but there’s a catch. He must convince her to follow him without speaking.

Tickets for Inland Northwest Opera’s production of Christoph Willibald Gluck’s “Orpheus and Euridice” on Oct. 29 and 31 are now on sale. For more information, visit inlandnwopera.com.

‘Masterworks 1: The Return of the Symphony’

The Spokane Symphony will return to the stage of the Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox this weekend for two concerts at 8 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. Featuring violin soloist Bella Hristova in Jean Sibelius’ popular “Violin Concerto in D Minor,” the concert programs will also include Adolphus Hailstork’s “Fanfare on Amazing Grace” and Ludwig van Beethoven’s second symphony.

For more information, visit spokanesymphony.org. Attendees must present proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test from within 48 hours of the concert.

‘My Body, My Truth’

Featuring mixed-media creations by several regional artists including June T. Sanders, the Dog & Pony Show will showcase “My Body, My Truth” by appointment from Sunday to Tuesday.

A celebratory reception hosted in a private residence will take place at 5 p.m. Oct. 10 – address available upon appointment.

To RSVP, email dogandponyshow@christopherrussell.art.