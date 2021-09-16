Firefighters get handle on brush fire near Washington-Idaho border
UPDATED: Thu., Sept. 16, 2021
The Coeur d’Alene Tribe responded to a brush fire near the Washington-Idaho border that grew to 70 acres Wednesday night but was under control as of Thursday morning.
The Idaho Road Fire began around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on the Coeur d’Alene Reservation near Plummer, Idaho, the Idaho Department of Lands said.
No homes or other structures were threatened, the Coeur d’Alene Tribe wrote in a Facebook post, and no injuries were reported. No evacuations were ordered as of Thursday afternoon.
The Lovell Valley area had been scheduled for prescribed burning, the tribe said, making containment easier because perimeter lines had already been drawn.
Crews from Spokane and Whitman counties as well as engines from Waverly, Tekoa, Valleyford, Spangle, Plummer-Gateway and Worley assisted in the efforts.
