Prep notebook: Spokane Sports announces high school indoor track and field invitiational

Spokane Sports announced on Thursday a new indoor track and field meet scheduled for Jan. 16, 2022.

The Spokane High School Invitational, presented by Idaho Central Credit Union, will provide the first opportunity for high school track and field athletes to compete at Spokane’s newest sports facility, The Podium. The facility features the only hydraulically banked indoor 200-meter running track in the western U.S., and is set to open Fall 2021.

Indoor track and field is not an officially recognized sport by the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association. This meet is anticipated to draw hundreds of club and unattached high school-aged athletes, grades 9-12, from across the Pacific Northwest.

The Spokane High School Invitational will close out a full weekend of indoor track and field competition at The Podium. The Cougar Classic, co-hosted by Washington State University and Spokane Sports, will be hosted Jan. 14-15, while high schoolers will make their debut at the facility on that Sunday.

Volleyball poll released

The first Washington State Volleyball Coaches Association poll was released this week and several area teams garnered recognition.

The top Greater Spokane League team was two-time defending State 3A champion Mt. Spokane, which was unsurprising ranked No. 1 in 3A. The Wildcats are off to a 3-0 start this season after downing Post Falls (9-3) in four sets Wednesday night in a nonleague match.

Mead was among other receiving votes in 3A, while Pullman was ranked sixth in 2A.

1A: (1) Freeman, (10) Colville. 2B: (2) Colfax, (6) Liberty, (8) Northwest Christian. 1B: (1) Oakesdale, (2) Almira/Coulee-Hartline, (3) Odessa, (4) Pomeroy, (5) St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse.

Volleyball for the Cure

Coeur d’Alene volleyball hosts Post Falls on Tuesday in its annual Volleyball for the Cure match at Coeur d’ Alene High School. Game times are at 4 p.m, 5:30 and varsity at 7.

There will be lots of great raffle items, and proceeds will go the the Inland NW ACCO (American Childhood Cancer Organization).