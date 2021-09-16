Prep roundup: Silas Ng leads No. 7-ranked Riverside football over Newport in NEA clash

Roundup of Thursday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Football

Riverside 35, Newport 0: Silas Ng ran and threw for touchdowns and the visiting No. 7-ranked Rams (3-0) beat the Grizzlies (1-2) in a Northeast A game. Braxton Welch and Gavin Jaeger added touchdown runs for the Rams.

Freeman 21, Deer Park 0: Boen Phelps threw for 205 passing yards with three touchdowns and the Scotties (2-0) shut out the Stags (0-3) in a Northeast A contest. Taylor Wells caught TD passes of 32 and 13 yards.

Timberlake 37, Colville 8: James Billingsley scored two defensive touchdowns and the Tigers (3-1) defeated the visiting Indians (1-1) in a nonleague game. Hunter Higgins added two rushing touchdowns for Timberlake.

Cross Country

GSL 2A No. 1: Jaden Rowe (Rogers) won the boys race at 19.29 and Logan Hofstee (East Valley) won the girls race at 19.27 at Liberty Lake. Boys: Rogers 15, East Valley 49. Girls: East Valley 15, Rogers N/A.

Volleyball

Gonzaga Prep 3, Mead 0: Maddie Finnegan had 16 digs with eight kills and the Bullpups (2-2) swept the visiting Panthers (2-1) 25-19, 25-19, 25-21 in a nonleague match.

Cheney 3, Clarkston 0: Joy Clara Assonken had eight kills and the Blackhawks (1-3) beat the visiting Bantams (0-2) 25-23, 25-22, 25-22 in a nonleague game.

Pullman 3, Ferris 1: Margot Keane had eleven kills and 15 digs and the Greyhounds (3-1) defeated the Saxons (1-2) 19-25, 25-21, 25-18, 25-20 in a nonleague game. Keleigh Meyers added 24 assists and four aces for Pullman. Ammelia Weavers recorded eight kills and three aces for Ferris.

North Central 3, East Valley 0: Kelsie Delp had 19 kills and four blocks and the Wolfpack (3-0) defeated the visiting Knights (2-2) 25-22, 25-21, 25-9 in a nonleague match.

Ridgeline 3, Shadle Park 2: Corinne Westby led with 12 kills and 18 digs and the Falcons (1-1) outlasted the visiting Highlanders (1-2) 19-25, 19-25, 25-23, 25-18, 15-9 in a nonleague match. Abbey Flerchinger had eight kills and seven blocks for Shadle Park.

Lewis and Clark 3, University 0: Grace Reichard had eight kills, Ellie DeAndre had three aces and the visiting Tigers (4-1) beat the Titans (1-3) 25-20, 25-14, 25-18 in a nonleague game on Thursday.

Lakeside 3, Freeman 1: Mamiko Patterson had four aces and 35 digs and the Eagles (2-0) beat the visiting Scotties (3-1) 25-19, 25-16, 23-25, 25-22 in a Northeast A match.

Northwest Christian 3, Rogers 1: Sarah Neighbors had seven kills, five aces and 12 digs and the Crusaders (2-1) beat the visiting Pirates (0-1) 21-25, 25-15, 25-23, 25-16 in a nonleague match.

Northport 3, Inchelium 0: Olivia Corcoran had 13 digs and 10 assists and the visiting Mustangs (3-0) swept the Hornets (0-1) 25-16, 25-11, 25-17 in a nonleague match.

Timberlake 3, Bonners Ferry 0: Jaycie Pratt had eight kills and nine digs and the visiting Tigers (1-6) defeated the Badgers (3-1) in an Intermountain League match. Sami Wilfong added 17 assists and three blocks for Timberlake.

Coeur d’Alene Charter 3, Priest River 0: Leandra Norcini had six kills and 17 digs and the Panthers (2-4) beat the visiting Spartans (0-3) 25-16, 25-20, 25-21 in a nonleague match. Kailei Merrifield added 18 assists for CDAC.

Kellogg 3, St. Maries 0: The Wildcats (5-5) beat the Lumberjacks (0-3) 25-19, 25-15, 25-15 in a nonleague match. Details were unavailable.

Slowpitch

Cheney 12, Shadle Park 2: The Bantams (3-2, 1-0) beat the Highlanders (1-3, 1-1) in a GSL game. Details were unavailable.

Ferris 13, East Valley 3: Cadence Hyndman had two hits, three runs and two RBIs and the visiting Saxons (2-2, 1-0) beat the Knights (2-2, 1-1) in a GSL game. Emma LaRue had three hits and four RBIs for Ferris.

Lewis and Clark 20, Gonzaga Prep 0: Duff Overstreet scored three runs and added four RBIs and the visiting Tigers (3-2, 1-0) shut out the Bullpups (1-4, 0-2) in a GSL game.

Mead 7, Mt. Spokane 6: Ella Baker went 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs and the visiting Panthers (5-0) beat the Wildcats (5-1) in a nonleague game. Alannis Rogers had a double, two runs and three RBIs for Mt. Spokane.

University 38, North Central 3: Abby Watkins had five RBIs and scored five runs and the visiting Titans (5-0) defeated the Wolfpack (0-4) in a nonleague game. Jenna Williamson added five RBIs and scored four times, and Bethany Ray homered with six runs for U-HI.

Central Valley 12, Ridgeline 6: Sofia Morales hit a solo home run and the visiting Bears (2-3) defeated the Falcons (1-4) in a nonleague game. Emily Schulhauser and Madison Saty had three hits apiece for CV.

Girls soccer

Shadle Park 1, Cheney 0: The Highlanders (2-3) defeated the visiting Blackhawks (1-3) in a shootout in a nonleague match. Details were unavailable.

West Valley 2, Ferris 0: Madison Carr scored an insurance goal in the 58th minute and the Eagles (3-1) beat the visiting Saxons (2-2) in a nonleague game. Lani Walker had two assists for West Valley.

Clarkston 3, University 1: The Bantams (3-2) beat the visiting Titans (1-3-1) in an nonleague game. Details were unavailable.

Ridgeline 2, Pullman 1: Preslie Young scored a goal and added an assist and the visiting Falcons (3-0) beat the Greyhounds (3-3) in a nonleague game.

Reardan 11, Lake Roosevelt 2: Visiting Reardan (1-2-1) topped the Raiders (0-2) in a nonleague game. Details were unavailable.

Davenport 5, Medical Lake 0: The Gorillas (2-1) beat the Cardinals (0-3) in a nonleague game. Details were unavailable.

Lake City 5, Moscow 0: Georgia Whitehead recorded a hat trick and the visiting Timberwolves (7-1-1) shutout the Bears (2-5-1) in Inland Empire 5A/4A competition on Thursday.