Review: Louis the Child brings ‘Euphoria’ to Pavilion at Riverfront

Just after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Robby Hauldren and Freddy Kennett of Louis the Child approached the paint-splattered mix table covered just as generously themselves in glow-in-the-dark paint. The crowd went wild. The sun had set over the Spokane River, and the Pavilion was lit up with brilliant whites, pinks and reds.

After opening acts Evan Giia and Manila Killa, the audience, primarily college students dressed in their EDM festival best, was warmed up and ready for the dance party of their lives. Evan Giia played “By My Side,” a popular hit off her new album, “Endorphins,” ushering the earliest attendees down to the floor to begin the night.

Manila Killa told the crowd that Spokane was one of the most beautiful cities he’d been to and tweeted earlier in the day a picture of the Pavilion to his feed with the caption, “Today’s going to be a vibe.”

Manila Killa replaced Jai Wolf, who was slated to tour with Louis the Child through their Thursday show in Eugene. Jai Wolf decided to pull out of the tour early to prioritize his physical and mental health, according to a Twitter post.

Awe for the venue was a common theme with the artists. Hauldren shared before ending the show that before every tour, he looks up all the venues the two will play in the coming months: “I remember seeing this place and being like, ‘This looks … cool!”

The DJ duo played songs from their most recent studio album, “Here for Now,” and many of their most popular singles, including “It’s Strange” featuring K. Flay, “Love Is Alive” featuring Elohim and the all-too-appropriate for a Wednesday evening “Weekend,” featuring Icona Pop and the lyrics “got work to do tomorrow, I’m not sleeping” and “we’ve been treating weekdays like the weekend.”

But it wasn’t all careless fun. Hauldren ended the show with an inspiring message and a profound appreciation for the fans: “Each and every one of you means so much to us … none of the tons and tons of dreams that we’ve been able to live out in our lives are possible without y’all, so make some noise for yourselves one time, please!”

Just before staring the last, pre-encore song, he added, “If there is anything that you want to do with yourself, any dream you want to chase, any goal you have, anything you want to accomplish in your life, I promise you, I promise you, you can do it. Just go out and do it! Fred and I believe in you!”

Their tour “Euphoria” continues through December with a final show in Philadelphia. After Wednesday night, it is easy to believe that euphoria is exactly what accompanies Louis the Child on this tour.