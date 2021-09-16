Review: Vince Neil delivers Motley Crue hits at Spokane County Interstate Fair

It was a shot at those writing bogus articles from the Spokane County Interstate Fair stage from Vince Neil on Wednesday night. There have been recent rumors that Neil’s Motley Crue bandmates reached out to vocalist John Corabi to replace the band’s longtime singer for its 2022 tour.

An article appeared online last week that Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx issued an ultimatum to Neil to lose weight or he would be replaced by Corabi, who fronted the Crue briefly a generation ago, after they parted with Neil. Neil, 60, clad in a black headband, shirt and jeans, looked a bit trimmer than he has in the recent past and was in fine vocal form during a 57-minute, encore-less set.

Neil would take some vocal breaks during his version of Motley Crue’s hits. The fans, about 1,000 were in attendance, sang some verses of “Home Sweet Home” and the chorus of “Don’t Go Away Mad” (Just Go Away).”

“I appreciate everyone coming down here with the whole COVID thing tonight,” Neil said while acknowledging the pandemic. “Dr. Feelgood,” “Shout at the Devil” and “Girls, Girls, Girls” were some of the Crue favorites Neil delivered.

Neil took a five-minute break midset. Guitarist Jeff Blando, who is also with Slaughter, belted out a version of Whitesnake’s “In the Still of the Night.” Neil is wise to tour with a formidable player such as Blando, who has a strong set of pipes, and athletic drummer Zoltan Chaney, who is almost as animated as Motley Crue percussionist Tommy Lee.

Not a bad showing by Neil, who looks and sounds ready for a Crue tour.